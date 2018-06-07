‘Days Of Our Lives’ Will Not Air Thursday & Friday Due To The French Open

Days of our Lives fans will have to wait until next week to find out more about what’s going on in Salem. The NBC soap opera will not be airing on Thursday, June 7 or Friday, June 8 due to the fact that the network will be playing coverage of the 2018 French Open.

According to the International Business Times, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see the soap opera resume its regular schedule on Monday, June 11. DOOL did leave fans with a cliffhanger on Wednesday, as they would for a usual Friday afternoon show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) made his rounds in Salem this week after being released from the mental hospital where he had been locked away after killing multiple Salem residents such as Will Horton, Paige Larson, and Serena Mason. However, after heavy evaluation, Ben was released from the hospital and left free to roam around town.

One of the first places that Ben Weston went after being released was to the doorstep of Will Horton (Chandler Massey). Will was one of Ben’s murder victims, but was shocking brought back by Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum. Will returned to life, but came back with no memories of his family, friends, or marriage to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

In the latest #DAYS, Ben shows up on Will's doorstep to make amends.

Days of our Lives viewers watched as Ben begged Will to forgive him for his terrible past behavior. Of course, Will really didn’t know how to feel about Ben’s apology, but he did shake his hand and listen to him make amends for all of the awful things he had subjected Will to. Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) was also at Will’s home during the confrontation. Chad, who hates Ben with a passion for the years he’s spent tormenting his wife, Abigail (Marci Miller), told Ben that he needed to leave Salem once and for all, and Ben agreed.

However, on his way out of town, Ben stumbled upon Ciara Brady (Valerie Konefal) who had been involved in a motorcycle accident. Ben is now the only person who can help save Ciara’s life, and Days of our Lives rumors are running wild that the pair may actually grow close and become one of Salem’s newest couples.

It looks like Days of our Lives is trying to turn Ben Weston back into a good guy so that he can hang around Salem. However, fans won’t get to see the transition begin until next week when NBC’s coverage of the French Open is over and DOOL is back in its normal time slot.