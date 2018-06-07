‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Fri. June 8: Steffy & Hope React To Liam’s Choice, Ridge Confides In Thorne

New B&B spoilers point to Ridge opening up about his marriage.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 8 promise that at least two women will have Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) on their minds. Ever since they cancelled their wedding, Hope (Annika Noelle) has been unsure about whether Liam actually wanted to marry her. This uncertainty increased to outright panic when baby Kelly was born. Hope knows that family means everything to Liam and now that he is a father she is afraid that he will leave her for Steffy so that their family can be complete.

It is little wonder that she pushed him for an answer about whether he was still planning on marrying her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that “Liam’s choice impacts on both Steffy and Hope.”

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has also been urging Hope to wed Liam quickly, because she knows that Liam is prone to changing his mind at the drop of her hat. Hope wants to know whether her future will include Liam, and therefore it seems reasonable that she gets an answer sooner rather than later. As the two wait for Liam’s decision, they realize that his decision will affect their lives. Hope surely also realizes that if Liam chooses her that she will also have to play the role of a stepmother in Kelly’s life.

Hope puts Liam in an impossible situation when she asks him if he still intends on marrying her. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/G10fFylfwd #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/veHVrsRQlQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 6, 2018

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will also be contemplating the very real possibility that Liam may go back to Hope. She knows that they share a very strong connection, and that if Wyatt hadn’t stopped their wedding ceremony they very likely would have been married by now. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy also has a stake in his decision, since she will know whether she will raise their daughter as a single mother or not.

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will share his burden with his brother, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher). For a long time, he and Brooke have been at loggerhead over their daughters. They both feel that their daughters should be with Liam, and have both played active roles in their children’s love lives. Ridge has constantly been in Liam’s face about taking Steffy back, while Brooke opened her home to Liam and arranged a wedding in a flash. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge will tell Thorne that the friction between him and Brooke is putting strain on their marriage.