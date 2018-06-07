Becca Kufrin Reveals If Her Ex-Boyfriend Ross Jirgl Will Make A Cameo On ‘The Bachelorette’

'The Bachelorette' star's boyfriend of seven years tried to woo her back during Arie's season, but will he make a return appearance

Becca Kufrin has already teased that an ex will visit her on The Bachelorette, but it won’t be her longtime pre-reality TV boyfriend, Ross Jirgl. Ross, who became a fan favorite after he famously showed up in Peru to try to win Becca back just before Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her on the finale of his season of The Bachelor, is not welcome in her Bachelorette mansion.

After Jirgl showed up during the Fantasy Suite dates in Peru one year after his split from Becca, the future Bachelorette star promptly sent him packing. Becca told her ex, “You live your life in a movie and you think it’s gonna work out like The Notebook.” Clearly, Becca wasn’t in the mood for a romance novel.

The Bachelorette star later took to Twitter to reiterate that she stands by her decision “not to accept an unhealthy relationship back in my life”—and she wasn’t talking about Arie, who famously dumped her on camera a few weeks after his Peru proposal.

“I will never doubt or question that,” Kufrin wrote of saying goodbye to Ross, her boyfriend of seven years, forever.

Now, Becca Kufrin tells Us Weekly that Ross Jirgl is not invited to her Bachelorette party. Becca told Us:

“Well, I would tell everyone to be careful what they wish for, because I think that they would be eating their words later on. But yeah, I don’t want to feed any life into that relationship and I don’t think anyone would want to see that either.”

#Bachelor fans are campaigning for Becca K.'s ex Ross Jirgl to be the next Bachelor! https://t.co/oaus4TPGew — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 27, 2018

After her awkward encounter with Ross on The Bachelor, Becca told Entertainment Weekly that she was happy to close that chapter of her life for good.

“You know, Ross was a chapter that I had closed before the show and I just don’t want to give it any more life but no, not more contact,” Becca said. “Done and finished. Good riddance.”

As for Jirgl, he told Radar Online he knew that his last ditch effort to get Becca back was an epic fail as soon as he saw her in Peru, but in the end, it helped him get over her.

“That was kind of a risk,” Jirgl told Radar of his decision to show up in Peru to woo Becca back.

“I put myself in that situation and it had a very low success rate for the both of us. But I don’t believe in a life of regret. And I would’ve regretted not going. Even if there is a slightest chance of getting someone that will make you happy, you got to take that risk.”

Ross also revealed that he had no expectations that he would ever hear back from Becca after Arie broke up with her.

“I didn’t see that light in her eyes that was once there when I laid it all out,” Jirgl explained. “So even after Arie had done what he did, I had no expectations that she would reach back out to me. I think in Peru, we both finally went our separate ways.”

As for the ex-boyfriend—er, ex-fiancé—that Becca does get a visit from on The Bachelorette, his cameo will be short and sweet.

“[Arie] makes a quick appearance,” Kufrin told Us. “I’m not going to give anything away or when it happens, but it’s a conversation that had to happen.”

You can see Ross Jirgl crashing Arie’s season of The Bachelor below.

Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.