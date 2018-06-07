Roseanne Barr Still Attacking Valerie Jarrett On Twitter Despite Previous Apologies, Reports ‘USA Today’

Reports suggest the controversial comedian is at it again, just days after she apologized twice to the former Obama aide on Twitter.

Although Roseanne Barr apologized last week to Valerie Jarrett for a tweet which many saw as racist and offensive to the former presidential adviser to Barack Obama, the embattled comedian’s latest Twitter activity suggests that she might still be trying to throw shade at Jarrett, according to a report from USA Today.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday that has since received over 17,000 likes and been shared over 2,000 times, Barr said that she’s making “restitution” for whatever pain she may have caused through her recent actions. This drew messages of support from some of her followers, including Twitter user @BullMooseGoat, who said that Roseanne “didn’t cause any pain” and had nothing to apologize for.

“Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she’ll celebrate.”

According to USA Today, Roseanne Barr retweeted the user’s reply, and responded to another follower, who said that one of Valerie Jarrett’s tweets was “nothing in comparison,” and wasn’t even tantamount to bullying.

“They know not,” Barr succinctly replied.

The above retweets and replies came days after Barr posted two tweets to Jarrett, including the first one, where she said that she was “very sorry” to have offended the former Obama aide, and was hoping that she’d accept her apology. As noted by People, this was followed by a second, more detailed tweet where she echoed her earlier apology and referred to her earlier comments as “insensitive and tasteless.”

“I am truly sorry — my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake [that] caused hundreds of people to lose their jobs. So sorry!”

People also referenced some of Roseanne Barr’s other online comments following the Valerie Jarrett incident, including her controversial defense that she was using Ambien at the time she joked that Jarrett was the daughter of the “Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes,” and a subsequent tweet where she claimed she wasn’t aware that Jarrett is African-American.

Meanwhile, USA Today observed that Roseanne Barr, despite her earlier promise to take her Twitter account offline in the light of her comments about Valerie Jarrett, is now “back to regular programing” on Twitter, where she regularly shares articles and retweets posts from conservative publications and social media users. The actress also pulled out of a scheduled appearance on comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday, and tweeted on the day prior that she “begged” ABC executives not to cancel her eponymous sitcom, also asking them to consider the livelihood of Roseanne crew members who would be losing their jobs due to the show’s cancellation.