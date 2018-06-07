‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Secret Season 2 Location Finally Revealed

The hit reality show dares to go where it has never gone before.

In a breaking report from US Magazine, it has been revealed that the hit reality series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which has recently been renewed for a second season, is going to call Las Vegas, Nevada its new home for filming.

Like season 1 in Miami and every season of the original Jersey Shore series, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese will all stay in a rented home in the chosen locale.

The group will also be traveling to surrounding areas throughout the season to engage in various activities on the west coast.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been a huge success for MTV since it aired on April 5, 2018, with the network reporting in a press release that the first episode reached nearly 10 million total viewers, which solidifies it as the highest-rated unscripted debut on cable TV since 2012.

The final episode of the first season will air June 28.

The original Jersey Shore did record numbers for MTV from when it aired in 2009 onward, creating what is practically a cult-following behind the show. The individuals who starred on it all hail from and from the area surrounding New Jersey, including New York. Pauly D is the furthest removed of the bunch, hailing from Rhode Island.

The series has previously called Seaside Heights, New Jersey, Florence, Italy, and Miami, Florida home.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was the only member of the original show’s cast that did not return for the Family Vacation reunion, which goes to show that it is unlikely she’ll head to Vegas as well.

Chris Roque / Getty Images

A source told US Magazine back in May that, “She’s so happy that she didn’t do the show, She’s happy with her life and has moved on with her boyfriend [Christian Biscardi]. He’s The One. They have a great life together and have their own business. She doesn’t regret not going back on for a second.”

Angelina Pivarnick, on and off cast member of the show, told US around the same time however that “I would love to live with her again. I really would, me and her were really close. So, I would love to be close with her again.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.