Lindsey Vonn Dating PK Subban, Winter Sports Couple Go Public At CMT Awards Red Carpet

Talk about a talented couple!

There’s a new man in Olympic star Lindsey Vonn’s life.

According to TMZ, rumors of Vonn and Nashville Predators star, P.K. Subbing, began to surface about two months ago though neither party confirmed or denied their relationship status. But judging by photos from the CMT Music Awards last night in Nashville, it appears that the two are definitely an item, as they could be seen walking the red carpet together and holding hands.

The couple both looked incredible for the event. Lindsey wore a form-fitting and long red dress with a few cut outs to show off little glimpses of her toned abs. The red number drapes off one shoulder and hugs Vonn’s body up until her legs, where it flares out a little bit. The go with her sleek look, Vonn opted to wear her long, blonde hair down while also rocking dark black eye makeup.

Subban, on the other hand, looked great in a navy suit and shimmery tie. To complete his look, P.K. wears a pair of simple yet elegant pair of black dress shoes. According to US Magazine Vonn was at the show to introduce the Backstreet Boys and during her speech, she poked fun at her love life.

“When you’re a celebrity everyone’s always trying to figure out who you’re dating … Does anyone know who I’m dating? I’m going to come clean and confess who really has my heart and has had my heart since I was 10 years old. The Backstreet Boys!”

Both Subban and Vonn shared a series of photos from the evening with many fans taking to their recent posts to comment on the couple’s new relationship. Vonn’s CMT inspired post earned her over 40,000 likes and 400 plus comments within just three short hours of posting it. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators star also earned a lot of attention from his post with 10,000 likes and 50 plus comments in the same three hour span.

“Great dress! So we’ve crossed over to hockey. I think I forget that as Minnesotan that you probably watched it growing up. Well good luck with the new bf. I hope he makes you happy and treats you like a queen.”

“Lindsey once again showing why she’s everyone’s favorite athlete,” another wrote.

According to TMZ, Subban and the 33-year-old Olympic star have been spending a lot of time together over the past few months, attending both a Red Sox and a Celtics game in Boston together. The pair also went to business classes at Harvard last week while Vonn also attended one of P.K.’s playoff games in Nashville.

We wish the best to the happy, new couple.