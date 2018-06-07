‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans & David Eason Ignite Divorce Rumors With Odd Social Media Posts

Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason are reportedly sparking divorce rumors thanks to a bizarre series of social media posts.

According to a June 6 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans may be hinting that there is trouble in her marriage. The Teen Mom 2 stars allegedly started speculation when they hid their relationship status on Facebook. This means that Jenelle’s social media page used to reveal that she was married to David Eason, but is now unavailable to see.

Later, Jenelle Evans changed the cover photo on her Facebook page to one of herself with her son Kaiser and her daughter Ensley. David Eason then commented on the photo, saying, “Nice! Make sure I’m not in the picture…that will make him mad,” he wrote. However, David later deleted the comment from Jenelle’s photo.

Following the exchange, Jenelle Evans posted a meme that read, “Treat her, the longer you keep her,” and David Eason responded to that post as well. “Awwwe too bad you’re not sweet to me,” the Teen Mom 2 dad replied.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s relationship has been full of drama. The couple sparked split rumors back in December when Eason changed his relationship status on Facebook to “it’s complicated” and then deleted the account. The pair also almost called off their wedding a couple of months earlier when they got into a huge blowout fight just hours before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle together.

At the time of the December speculation, Jenelle Evans released a statement to Radar revealing that everything was fine between the couple.

“Everyone is freaking out David deleted his Facebook page last night while I was sleeping. He told me when I woke up. I’d appreciate if you stop assuming s–t. That doesn’t define one’s relationship…hate to tell ya.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans recently sat down with Dr. Drew Pinsky in her home state of North Carolina. The Teen Mom 2 star’s interview will likely be included in the upcoming reunion special, which Jenelle allegedly refused to attend. Evans’ refusal to head to New York for the reunion filming prompted MTV to send Dr. Drew to her to talk about recent issues in her life. Of course, David Eason, who was fired by MTV for making homophobic comments via his Twitter account, was not permitted to be at the filming.

Neither Jenelle Evans nor David Eason has elaborated on the recent speculation about their marriage. The Teen Mom 2 stars have also not commented on their bizarre social media exchanges, but fans can’t help but wonder if they’re headed for a divorce.