Kylie Jenner Shows Off Post-Baby Curves In Sexy Leopard Print Dress

Just months after giving birth to her daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner is back to her old ways on Instagram.

In a recent series of photos, Jenner does what she does best — strike a pose. The recent images show off Kylie’s amazing post-baby body in a tight-fitting leopard print dress. In the first of three images, the new mom gets up close and personal with the camera as she stares off into the distance with a fresh face full of her signature makeup. Jenner’s curves are visible in this particular image and her low-cut dress certainly shows off her assets.

In the next of the series of photos, fans are treated to a full body shot of the 20-year-old as she stands in a grassy area with a huge smile on her face. The form-fitting dress looks amazing as it shows off Jenner’s incredible hour-glass figure. With the caption of the picture being “happiness,” Kylie alludes just that.

The third photo happens to be a backside view of Jenner while the photo is also in black in white. In the image, Jenner wears the same leopard print dress as the other photos and shows off her curvy derriere to all of her followers. In these pictures, Kylie took a break from her long locks and is sporting a shorter, shoulder-length ‘do.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 6, 2018

Like all of the photos that she posts on Instagram, these earned Kylie a ton of attention with fans gravitating to the images to like and comment. The first two pictures amassed over 3 million likes while the black and white photo earned a little over 2 million likes. Thousands of fans took to the recent snapshots to comment, with most fans letting Kylie know how beautiful she looks.

“Beautiful!!! And beautiful picture!!”

“Wow this is my fav dress you’ve ever worn. I think im getting into the whole animal print phase again. Help! lol,” another fan wrote.

“Looking like a bag of hot wings,” one more fan joked.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 6, 2018

And if Jenner’s latest series of photos isn’t enough excitement for fans, then many will be happy to hear that she and her sisters are reportedly planning a baby photoshoot together. As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, Kim revealed that she’s been talking to fellow new mommies, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and that they want to get some photos of their baby girls all together. It appears that the three sisters have not been together with their children since the birth of Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson.

Hopefully, fans will see these photos sometime in the near future.