Mindy Kaling Explains Why She Offered To Write A New Show For ‘Roseanne’ Stars John Goodman And Laurie Metcalf

'The Mindy Project' creator isn't trying to step on any toes.

Mindy Kaling is clarifying the comment she made about two popular members of the Roseanne cast in the aftermath of the sudden cancelation of the top-rated ABC sitcom. Last week, The Mindy Project creator took to Twitter to offer her services to unemployed Roseanne veterans Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman. In her tweet, Kaling wrote, “Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman, let me write things for you.”

In a new interview with the Today show, Mindy Kaling said she wanted to clarify that the writing staff for Roseanne was excellent and that they had a great crew that touched on a lot of important issues during the show’s abbreviated nine-episode run.

“But John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are national treasures,” Kaling said. “And you feel like when there’s something like that, that was so abrupt, you feel like if you’re available, I’m a writer. I just want to write for all the best people out there.”

Kaling said she also thinks Roseanne could be successful without original series star Roseanne Barr.

“Sara [Gilbert] is so talented, and I think they’re trying to do something now,” Kaling said. ” I would watch that show. The writing staff is amazing so I think they could definitely do it.”

Before Roseanne Barr’s recent Twitter tirade cost the entire Roseanne staff their jobs, the writers of the ABC reboot brought back a decades-old sitcom that touched on important issues in America in 2018. The show veered into the political arena with a family feud about the results of the 2016 election. Other timely topics, including healthcare for the middle class and the opioid crisis, were also addressed.

A future season of the show would have surely hit on more hot topics. Before Roseanne was suddenly canceled last week, the writing staff for the new season was set to include Wanda Sykes and Norm MacDonald as well as veteran Roseanne writers Bruce Rasmussen, Dave Caplan, Sid Youngers, and Betsy Borns. In addition, several new writers, including Ali Liebegott (Transparent), Mitch and Jana Hunter (The Middle), Ted Jessup (Family Guy), comedy writers Liz Astrof and Emily Wilson, and stand-up comic Jena Friedman had been set to join the writing staff for the second season of the Roseanne revival, according to Deadline.

Now, fans of Roseanne can only hope for a spinoff series. Meanwhile, while she made it clear she’s not trying to step on any toes, Mindy Kaling isn’t the only star interested in writing for the Roseanne alums. Girls creator Lena Dunham took to Twitter to pitch an idea for a Roseanne spinoff about “Darlene’s cool kids.”