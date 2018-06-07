Stormy Daniels’ Lawsuit Reveals Text Exchange Between Michael Cohen And Her Former Lawyer

Trump is aware of the communication between both lawyers, the lawsuit claims.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has filed a lawsuit against her former attorney, Keith Davidson, and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Daniels accused her former lawyer of colluding with Trump’s lawyer to “manipulate” her in a manner that benefitted Trump.

According to a report by NBC, the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in the Superior Court of California, will be led by Michael Avenatti and will focus on Trump’s alleged sexual affair with Daniels in 2006.

According to the complaint filed by Daniels’ lawyer, Cohen and Davidson exchanged text messages, and in one such exchange, Cohen referred to Davidson as “pal,” indicating that the duo was working in tandem.

As per the lawsuit, when both lawyers became aware that In Touch magazine had interviewed Daniels about her alleged affair with Trump, they persuaded the adult film actress to appear on Sean Hannity’s program on Fox News and deny the accuracy of the In Touch article.

The lawsuit also claims that President Trump was aware of Cohen and Davidson’s communication.

Text Exchange Between Cohen And Davidson

The lawsuit also highlighted the alleged text exchanges between Davidson and Cohen.

On January 17, both lawyers exchanged a series of text messages in which Cohen had requested Davidson to persuade his client to appear on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News. “I have her tentatively scheduled for Hannity tonight. Call me after your trial,” read Cohen’s text message.

Daniels’ lawyer, however, responded that she cannot do a TV appearance that night because she is traveling to Los Angeles.

“I’m trying to get her to commit for tomorrow,” Davidson said in his text.

Later, Cohen, who appeared to have changed his mind about Daniels appearing on Hannity, said, “Let’s forget tonight.”

He sent another text to Davidson that read: “The wise men all believe the story is dying and don’t think it’s smart for her to do any interviews. Let her do her thing but no interviews at all with anyone.”

“100%,” said Davidson, to which Cohen replied, “Thanks, pal.”

According to a report by NBC, one of the “wise men” referenced in the text exchange is Trump himself.

Daniels’ lawyer Avenatti said that these text messages are proof that Trump knew about the communication.

This lawsuit is devastating. And there is now no question – @seanhannity is going to be put under oath to find out if he coordinated with Michael Cohen & Stormy Daniels' former lawyer to help Trump discredit Daniels and cover up the affair. https://t.co/mSmqVYSBfU — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 6, 2018

Trump has denied any knowledge of Cohen paying Daniels $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement related to her alleged affair with Trump. The lawsuit also claimed that Davidson, her former lawyer, broke attorney-client privilege when he told Cohen that Daniels is planning to hire a new lawyer.