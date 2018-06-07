Donald Trump’s Tweets Will Make Wife Melania’s Return To Public Life ‘Awkward’ Reports Deadline

Will the first lady be able to recover in the public eye after her husband's social media rant?

President Donald Trump’s recent Twitter spree will likely make the return of First Lady Melania Trump’s return to public life “awkward” according to a report by Deadline. The site reported that the first lady underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition nearly a month ago.

Mrs. Trump appeared with her husband at FEMA headquarters on June 6 where they attended a 2018 hurricane season briefing. The evening before she appeared at another White House event with her husband to honor Gold Star Families. Her long-awaited appearance came after 24 days out of the public eye for Mrs. Trump, causing much speculation as to her whereabouts according to Express. Donald Trump addressed his social media followers early in the morning of June 6 in an attempt to support his wife. Instead, Twitter users found his remarks “awkward,” according to Deadline.

On May 30, Mrs. Trump tried to shut down rumors regarding her absence from public life on Twitter. “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am and what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse with my family, feeling great, and working hard on behalf of children and the American people!”

The President of the United States remarked on Twitter that the media has been “unfair” and “vicious” to his wife during her time of rest and recovery. “The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery, they reported everything from near death, to a facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!” he noted on the social media site.

The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

…Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

President Trump also tweeted, “Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!”

The president was called out for his remarks by former close friend Joe Scarborough host of CNBC’s Morning Joe, who agreed “it would be a ‘vicious’ and ‘unfair’ person would lie about a loved one having a facelift for the purpose of causing pain and embarrassment.” “Mr. President, can you imagine anyone would be so cruel to do such a thing?” Scarborough quipped.

I agree that it would be “vicious” and “unfair” to lie about a loved one having a facelift for the purpose of causing pain and embarrassment. Mr. President, can you imagine anyone would be so cruel to do such a thing? https://t.co/zfqjt1LKw2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 6, 2018

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

One year ago this month Trump tweeted that Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski came to his residence Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve, and “insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”