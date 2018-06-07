Erika Christensen Shows Off Baby Bump In Swimsuit: ‘I’m A Little Further Along Then I Let On’

Holy baby bump! Turns out, Erika Christensen is a lot more pregnant than she initially let on.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the Parenthood star recently shared a photo of her growing baby bump in a stunning red dress to announce that her second child is on the way. She and husband, Cole Maness, already have a 2-year-old-daughter, Shane Maness. Shane can frequency be seen in photos on Christensen’s Instagram account.

And when fans learned the news of Erika’s pregnancy, they went absolutely crazy and let the actress know how happy they are for her in the comments section of her announcement post. Today, the 35-year-old shared yet another photo of her beautiful, growing belly with her army of Instagram followers. In the snapshot, the mother of one playfully sits on top of her husband’s feet as she strikes a pose at the beach.

Her baby bump is ever present in the photo, with a blue cut-out swimsuit showcasing her belly. It appears as though she just took a dip in the water as her hair is slicked back and wet while she also seems to be having a great time judging by the big smile on her face. Christensen’s daughter, Shane, also makes an appearance in the photo as the tot can be seen in a cute pink bathing suit walking beside her mom and dad.

Thus far, the photo has already gained a ton of popularity amongst Erika’s 156,000-plus followers. Many fans applauded the mom-to-be for working on her yoga moves and getting a workout in at the beach while countless other fans let Christensen know that they are so happy for her and the soon to be addition to her family.

“Congrats @erikachristensen on the spectacular balancing act! You look gorgeous with that bump.”

“Congrats your glow is beautiful. I have three boys and I miss having this glow, now a days I gotta use a highlighter and coffee lol,” another fan wrote.

Christensen also gave fans another glimpse into her life on her Instagram story. In two short videos, baby Shane can be seen showing off her best dance moves for the camera in what Erika calls a “mid-breakfast dance break.” She appears to be in the family kitchen as she rocks a onesie and throws her hands up in the air as she dances. The family dog also makes an appearance in the adorable video.

According to IMDB, the Seattle-born actress can next be seen in the movie Clover.