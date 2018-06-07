Donald Trump Allegedly Complains That He Can’t Watch Porn In The White House, According To Mika Brzezinski

Donald Trump is allegedly upset that he had to give up one of his favorite pastimes when he became president, and it’s certainly not golf. Now that he’s the leader of the free world, he just can’t watch as much porn as he used to, at least according to Mika Brzezinski.

According to Rawstory, the Morning Joe co-host broke the story about President Donald Trump’s past viewing habits during an appearance on MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle. The topic of Trump’s affinity for porn came up while Brzezinski and Ruhle were discussing recent comments that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani made about adult film star and director Stormy Daniels. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Giuliani suggested that Daniels can’t be trusted due to her profession, and he said that he has no respect for her because she “sells her body for sexual exploitation.”

However, Donald Trump is reportedly a huge fan of women who sell their bodies “for sexual exploitation.” According to Mika Brzezinski, a White House insider told her that Donald Trump has expressed frustration that he can’t unwind after a hard day at work by watching explicit films like those that Stormy Daniels stars in.

“The hypocrisy is astounding,” Brzezinski said. “Because I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House, and Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House. So there you go, there’s a little bit of news for you.”

Donald Trump was accused of trying to limit everyone else’s access to skin flicks in 2006 when he vowed to crack down on pornography. According to the Huffington Post, he signed a pledge promising that he would “give serious consideration to appointing a Presidential Commission to examine the harmful public health impact of Internet pornography on youth, families and the American culture.”

Stormy Daniels lawyer rips into Giuliani: He doesn't get to decide which women deserve respect https://t.co/M07oB1fLuN pic.twitter.com/Oy0OEZyjhu — The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2018

But while Rudy Giuliani tries discredit Stormy Daniels by denigrating her profession, some of Donald Trump’s past reported actions run counter to that narrative. As reported by GQ, Daniels has provided a detailed description of a sexual encounter that she had with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. According to the article. he was such an admirer of Daniels that he allegedly had her sign a DVD for him.

Another porn star, Jessica Drake, claimed that Trump offered to pay her to come to his hotel room during the same event. She also accused Trump of kissing her without her consent. And then there’s Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said that Trump told her that he loved her during their alleged 2006 extramarital affair. As reported by the Atlantic, she claimed that Trump tried to pay her the first time they had sex.

The president has denied all of the allegations about his interactions with adult film stars and Playboy models, but his love for the adult film industry allegedly lives on. According to BuzzFeed, Donald Trump made a cameo in an explicit 2000 Playboy video.

Donald Trump may not be able to hang out with porn stars or Playboy playmates anymore, nor can he enjoy the fruits of their labor. However, at least he can catch an occasional glimpse of Stormy Daniels on Fox News.