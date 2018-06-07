Get To Know Jason Tartick Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Season With Becca Kufrin

What do 'The Bachelorette' fans need to know about contestant Jason Tartick as he woos Becca Kufrin this spring?

The Bachelorette spoilers have hinted that bachelor Jason Tartick will be one to watch this spring as Becca Kufrin moves forward on her new journey to find love. Viewers have already seen a few moments of Becca and Jason together, and there are said to be many more on the way. What do viewers need to know about this contestant?

Gossip guru Reality Steve details that Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick is 29-years-old and is currently based in Seattle, Washington. He’s originally from Buffalo, New York, and his parents live in Charlotte, North Carolina, these days. From the looks of things, the Tartick family is very tight-knit and Jason seems to be especially close to his mother.

Jason works for Key Bank as a senior corporate banker, and he’s been there for about eight years. He has a masters of business administration in finance and accounting from the University of Rochester as well as a bachelors of science degree in business administration from the State University of New York – Geneseo.

Tartick played soccer in his younger days, and his Bachelorette profile on ABC’s site describes him as being “A successful banker with a heart of gold.” Jason is a big fan of both the Buffalo Bills football team and Disney movies, and it looks like he has a pretty good sense of humor.

Jason jokes on his Instagram page that he loves singing and dancing, and he’s posted photos showing him playing soccer, attending Hamilton in New York with family and doing charity events with his friends. It looks like Tartick was a very successful athlete during high school at Williamsville East, according to his LinkedIn page, and it seems that this Bachelorette contender has been very active ever since.

Another Instagram post of Tartick’s shares some background on how he ended up on this spring’s Bachelorette with Becca. He explains that it started when he participated in a charity auction for Gilda’s Club in Rochester last year to help raise money for families facing cancer treatment for a loved one.

Jason goes on to share that his involvement in that event somehow led to his chance to be one of Becca’s bachelors this spring, and he says that it was an incredible journey. It looks like Tartick has Gilda’s Club and plenty of Buffalo Bills fans rooting him on, but can he snag Kufrin’s final rose?

Viewers will get to know a lot more about Jason Tartick soon as he connects with Becca Kufrin during her search for love on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season. If Jason doesn’t get Becca’s final rose, could he perhaps become a frontrunner to be the next Bachelor lead?