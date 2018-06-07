Khloe Kardashian Attended Game 3 & Cheered On Tristan Thompson, Cavaliers, Despite Cheating Drama

Khloe Kardashian was spotted at Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the game to cheer on her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and his team the Cleveland Cavaliers as they took on the Golden State Warriors.

According to a June 7 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed smiling as she mingled with fans and cheered on Tristan Thompson and his teammates. Khloe donned the same t-shirt as the rest of the fans, as well as tight, ripped jeans.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian has been living in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson all year. The reality TV star moved to Ohio with Tristan due to his work commitments. Back in April, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

While many fans believed that Khloe Kardashian would leave Tristan Thompson and move home to L.A. with her famous family, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Khloe stayed in Cleveland and stood by her man despite all of the relationship drama. However, her family reportedly still can’t wait until she returns to L.A.

“Everyone is understanding of her situation and they are all trying to be there for her, but obviously want her home. They are letting her have her space in Cleveland and keep her routine, but wish they could have more moments together as a family unit and have True around more. Everyone hopes she will come back to Los Angeles once True is a little older,” an insider told E! Online of the situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kris Jenner recently revealed that Khloe Kardashian will be moving back to L.A. very soon and that she believes the move will be for good. However, Jenner’s comments now how fans wondering if Tristan Thompson will be by Khloe’s side when she returns home. He is under contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and would have to report back for training camp in the fall, meaning that if Kardashian decided to stay in California, the couple would be on opposite ends of the country, with baby True likely staying in L.A. with her mother.

Although Khloe Kardashian has been showing up at NBA games to support Tristan Thompson, it seems that the two still might have a lot to work out when it comes to their relationship, which is something that they may hash out during the NBA offseason.