Jon Stewart, Former ‘Daily Show’ Host, Reportedly Eying ‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Trophy

It seems Jon Stewart is ready to return to TV. No, not to The Daily Show. The one-time Comedy Central funnyman plans to join Dancing with the Stars.

According to Radar Online, Stewart, 55, plans to step onto the dance floor after his three-year hiatus from television. Indeed, dancing is a far cry from hosting an entertaining nightly show and interviewing guests. However, he’s ready to give it a try, and so is DWTS, which experienced falling ratings recently.

According to insiders, “His wife, Tracey, is encouraging him to do it. They’re big fans of the show, and he’s starting to realize this would give him a great platform to boost any of his future projects!”

As for the show, it could use a big name star too. Insiders said, “They’re looking for bigger stars and want to ditch the soap opera C-listers looking to hookup with each other. It’s no secret ratings have been dropping — and ABC is pinning all its hopes on somebody like Jon to make the show a hit again!”

Stewart is no stranger to entertaining people, so this could be a natural fit for him — if he has the strength and stamina to develop some strong ballroom dancing skills.

Jon Stewart weighs in on Samantha Bee controversy: "It’s a game, it’s a strategy and it’s working" https://t.co/cCO3epHjTz — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 4, 2018

Recently, Stewart made headlines for another reason when he defended a former correspondent for The Daily Show, Samantha Bee. According to a CNN report, Bee called Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and first daughter, a “feckless c***” on her show. In a response that some found rather ironic considering words President Donald Trump has used before, the White House condemned Bee’s comment as “vile and vicious.”

Ultimately, Samantha Bee apologized for her choice of words in describing Ivanka Trump. In a statement, she said, “I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

However, Stewart came to the comedian’s defense during his return to stand-up comedy at San Francisco’s Clusterfest comedy festival. During his set, Stewart said, “They don’t give a s*** about the word ‘c***.’ That is probably — he says that instead of ‘please,’ I’m guessing.”

If Jon Stewart does make a run at the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars, it’s unlikely he’ll be performing much of his stand-up routine on the show. However, there’s no way he won’t be funny in some capacity during the practices and then in talking with the hosts after performances. Will the audience for DWTS love or hate his style of humor?