Kate Upton Tops ‘Maxim’ Hot 100 List With Revealing Cover Photo

American supermodel Kate Upton can now officially say that she is the hottest thing walking. The 26-year-old beauty just nabbed the year’s hottest honor–literally. As reported by Maxim, Upton topped this year’s Maxim Hot 100 list and from the looks of Upton’s cover shoot from the magazine, the blonde bombshell has rightfully earned the top spot this year.

Since the men’s magazine began its Hot 100 list officially in 2000, Maxim has taken pride in celebrating tons of powerful women in all aspects and industries. From models like Stella Maxwell to singers like Taylor Swift, the list is meant to celebrate women and their beauty from all walks of life. This year, the Michigan born native who’s often been compared and likened to Marilyn Monroe, made top honors, taking home the No. 1 spot for Maxim’s 2018 Hot 100 List.

With her blonde hair, blue/green eyes, enviable curves and sweet smile, the supermodel was happy and excited to nab the cover and take top honors this year, thrilled that her strong work-ethic has paid off. The often outspoken Upton told the mag, “You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong. Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work.”

For the cover of the magazine, Upton posed seductively to the side, looking directly into the camera with her sultry and piercing blue/green eyes. Upton also decided to show off her pout, slightly puckering her lips and making sure the camera got a good shot of her mole above her lip. As for what the model was wearing, for the cover, Upton was photographed donning a revealing creamy beige off the shoulder cropped top that showed off her decolletage. Upton sported loose waves tousled to the side, and large embellished gold hoop earrings to top off the look.

With her great-grandfather, Frederick Upton, being the Whirlpool scion, and her uncle being U.S. Representative Fred Upton, Upton could have chosen to live off her family’s good name but instead decided to take her life and career into her own hands. After being scouted at 12, Upton’s modeling career quickly took off.

“I was a horseback rider, so growing up around the barn, you don’t really think of yourself being in the fashion industry,” she revealed.

And thus her life as one of the most sought-after supermodels began. “It seemed very glamorous,” she says of her start.

“You know, being able to travel and meet new people and experience new things.”

#confidentbeauty A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 21, 2018 at 8:33am PDT

Aside from traveling to Israel for the cover shoot, Upton has gotten to experience and see the world. Of her travels she says, “I was so excited. It was one of my bucket-list trips. Israel is such a new country, but obviously with such old, rooted history. I went to Jerusalem and to the Dead Sea and floated around; my mom came with me.” As for Upton’s upbeat and outspoken personality, she attributes that to her genetic order, “I think because I was the third child, that’s why I’m so loud and annoying. I’m always trying to get attention.”

???????????????? A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Mar 20, 2018 at 11:03am PDT

Aside from her astounding modeling career, Upton gets plenty of attention, especially from her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. The couple got married in late 2017 of which Upton gushed about their love.

“I got to marry my best friend. He’s an amazing man. He’s so supportive and focused and motivated, and he inspires me every day. I’m so very lucky that he’s my husband.”

????????‍♀️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

As for Upton’s career goals, the supermodel and actress is trying to expand her brand. Upton just launched a 12-week fitness program and meal-delivery service, Strong4Me Fitness by Kate Upton. “I wanted to give every woman the access to information that I have,” she said. “When I’m preparing for a role or a shoot, the easiest way for me to get into shape is not to think about it or worry about it. Now, every woman will have what I have.”

Aside from expanding her brand, Upton also hopes to expand as an actress as well saying, “It’s not an easy industry, and it’s very easy for someone like me to be typecast. I definitely don’t want to play the same role over and over again. I’m really waiting for my role that I’m able to be the best in.” Until that role comes along, Upton will just have to settle for being voted the “Hottest” woman alive.