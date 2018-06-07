Meghan Markle ‘Excited’ About New Life, Role In Royal Family

The latest addition to the royal family is eagerly awaiting to truly begin her duties.

Meghan Markle, the most recent addition to the royal family of Great Britain, is reportedly excited and eager to begin her work as a member of the famous family, hoping to gear her focus toward helping the many worthy charities that exist within her new nation and beyond its borders.

An insider for US Magazine told the publication that “she’s very excited about this role,” adding that the new Duchess of Sussex is greatly looking forward to jumping into events.

Meghan, who is “very interested in women’s issues, issues that affect youth and environmental issues,” is known to be a passionate philanthropist who needs very little help choosing causes to support.

The now-royal also was simply excited to begin working on the event closest to her and Prince Harry’s hearts, the Invictus Games. The weeklong games have been hosted yearly since Harry created them in 2014 and are held for wounded veterans and current service members. The Invictus Games 2018 games will take place in Sydney, Australia, beginning October 20.

Prince Harry also recently revealed that the 2020 Invictus Games will take place in The Netherlands in a recent major announcement. The games have never been hosted in the northeastern European nation, and its inclusion marks a major milestone for the games and their continued growth globally.

The insider went on to explain that “you could argue that this job is her baby right now, it’s a job she wants to consider every element of and decision for very carefully.”

The Duchess will be joining Queen Elizabeth in Chester for what shall be her first real royal duty since being wed to Prince Harry last month.

The new royal will be joining the 92-year-old queen in ceremoniously opening the Storyhouse Theatre in the city next Thursday. On the same day, they will also be hosting the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Widnes, Cheshire.

This trip with the queen is slated to be Markle’s first active duty as a member of the royal family, and her first as well without Prince Harry at her side.

However, “Harry has been instrumental in guiding her,” the insider told US Magazine, stating that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William, and Duchess Kate have been key as well in aiding the newest member of the family in her transition.

The Duke and Duchess are also slated to be a part of a handful of smaller-term overseas visits fairly soon, including a two-day visit to Dublin. Despite all this, Meghan will still be “learning the ropes,” at least initially, from her new grandmother-in-law.