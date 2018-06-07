Chloe Green & Jeremy Meeks Welcome Baby Boy

The heiress and her 'hot felon' turned model beau have become parents.

Topshop heiress Chloe Green and “hot felon” turned model Jeremy Meeks have welcomed their first son into the world. The tot was born on May 29. The couple shared a joint statement about their new bundle of joy in a joint statement on Green’s Instagram.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green. Born May 29th, 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy,” the couple penned. Green turned off Instagram comments on her page for that post in particular.

An insider remarked to The Sun prior to the birth that Green’s intent was to give birth to her first child at sea.

“Chloe has been telling friends she is going to give birth on board her yacht. The yacht will be sailing in Europe, probably somewhere in the Mediterranean when she gives birth. Then they want to spend at least six months on board.”

The source continued, “Chloe has always dreamed of giving birth at sea, she feels comfortable there. She wants to be alone with her family and away from prying eyes while she adjusts to motherhood and thinks that being on the yacht will be the best chance of that.”

Green and Meeks have received backlash over their relationship since its beginnings. Meeks was married to Melissa Meeks when he began his relationship with Green. The couple shares one child together, a 9-year-old son named Jeremy Jr. Radar Online reported that Melissa was “devastated” after seeing photos of her husband kissing Green in July of 2017. The site reported that she believed that her husband was on a modeling trip in France. Radar revealed that Meeks apologized for the way Melissa found out about the affair, but not for the affair itself.

“I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it,” she told the Daily Mail.

Chloe and Jeremy are said to have first set eyes on each other at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017, where Jeremy was modeling for Phillip Plein, shortly before their relationship kicked into high gear. Meeks gained notoriety when his 2014 mugshot went viral, earning him the nickname of “hot felon.” According to the Daily Mail, Meeks was once a member of the North Side Crips street gang in California and was described as “one of the most violent criminals in the Stockton area” before he was jailed for possessing a firearm. He was released from prison in 2016 and quickly secured a modeling contract.