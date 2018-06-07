‘One Piece’ Chapter 907 Spoilers: Big Mom, Kaido Teaming Up Against Luffy, Shanks Meets Gorosei

Can the Strawhat Pirates win against two Emperors of the Sea?

One Piece Chapter 907 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will show multiple shocking scenes of the Reverie Arc and feature several powerful characters, including Big Mom, Kaido, Shanks and the Gorosei. Will Monkey D. Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates survive against the two of the most powerful characters in the New World?

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 907 will start with the conversation of Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido. It was revealed that the King of the Beast has a huge debt to Charlotte Linlin from several years ago, and right now, Big Mom wanted Kaido to do something for her as payment. The lady Yonkou ordered Kaido to go after Luffy and the Strawhat Pirates and bring her their heads.

Kaido refused at first, but Big Mom told him that it’s not a discussion. Linlin looked determined to annihilate the Strawhat Pirates, especially after what they did to her territory. Big Mom wanted to team up with Kaido against Luffy’s crew just like they did in the past.

One Piece Chapter 907 spoilers revealed that the Marines are secretly taping the conversation of the two Emperors of the Sea. With Big Mom already on the move, the Marines are in a panic and want to do something. Navy Admiral Kizaru plans to go to the New World, but Navy Fleet Admiral Akainu warned him about an “unheard of military force” in the Wano Country. Kizaru said that Akainu could be talking about the Samurais.

Monkey D. Garp heard about Big Mom’s plan, and he doesn’t look concerned at all about Luffy. As the hero of the Marine and Luffy’s grandfather, Hina is puzzled why Garp remains calm. Garp told her that their era has already ended, and it’s time for the new generation of Marines to take action. However, he also said that the possible union of Big Mom and Kaido will be an “incident beyond our imagination.”

One Piece Chapter 907 featured a very important place in Mary Geoise – the Hollow Throne. The throne is protected by 20 weapons to represent the 20 people that formed to create the nations as they stood before this throne and pledged themselves. Stelly, the king of Goa Kingdom and adopted brother of Sabo, wanted to sit on the throne but was immediately stopped by the guards.

Meanwhile, Charloss, a Celestial Dragon, proceeded with his plan to make Princess Shirahoshi his pet. Vivi and Rebecca tried to protect the mermaid princess, but they are aware that going against the Celestial Dragons will lead to the destruction of their countries. Leo tried to save Shirahoshi, but Lucci and other Cipher Pol agents came in to stop him. Neptune plans to take Shirahoshi by force from Charloss and go back to the Fishman Island afterward.

However, before he makes a move, another Celestial Dragon appeared and hit Charloss. One Piece Chapter 907 revealed that it was Donquixote Mjosgard, who once drifted to the shore of Ryugu Kingdom and was admonished by Otohime’s tears. Mjosgard wanted to help King Neptune and his daughter as a way of saying thank you.

Another exciting scene in One Piece Chapter 907 is the meeting of Gorosei with another Emperor of the Sea – Red-Haired Shanks. The Five Elders wanted to have a conversation with Shanks regarding a certain pirate, and there is a possibility that the Gorosei are talking about Luffy.