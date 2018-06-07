Reese Witherspoon Sports A Sparkly Pink Bikini To Announce ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese grabbed her Elle Woods bikini to announce the exciting news.

Reese Witherspoon is putting her bikini body on display to officially announce Legally Blonde 3. Metro reports that the star flaunted her incredible body in a bikini to confirm the big news on Instagram, sharing a video of herself floating in a pool as she officially confirmed recent speculation that the iconic 2001 movie will be getting a third installment.

As she floated around in the water, the bikini appeared to be the same one as the star – who’s now a mom of three – wore in the original movie, in which she stars as lawyer Elle Woods.

Officially confirming the news of a third film in the franchise, which will follow on from the release of Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde 15 years ago in 2003, Reese captioned the bikini video she posted online this week, “It’s true…” alongside the very telling hashtag #LegallyBlonde3.

Witherspoon had her blonde hair up in a ponytail and was shielding her eyes from the sun in glamorous sunglasses as she announced the news of a third movie.

But this isn’t the first time Witherspoon – who Inquisitr revealed was also photographed wearing a tiny bikini during a recent beach vacation – has slipped into her iconic Legally Blonde bikini and posted the evidence to Instagram.

Reese first wowed fans with her bikini body in 2016 to celebrate 15 years since the original movie was released to cinemas.

It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

Elle reported that Witherspoon sported the sparkly pink string bikini in a photo posted to Instagram, which she captioned by reciting one of Elle Woods’ most iconic lines from the franchise.

“‘I’m able to recall hundreds of important details at the drop of a hat'” Reese wrote on the social media site, adding a bikini, red heart, and pink bow emoji to her tweets alongside the hashtag “#LegallyBlonde15.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, rumors of a third Legally Blonde movie have been swirling around the actress for a while now.

Deadline revealed earlier this week that Reese was “in talks” with MGM to reprise her role as Elle before adding that Witherspoon, in turn, was close to signing a deal to return.

By the looks of Witherspoon’s latest bikini-clad Instagram post, it appears those talks have now come to an end with Reese signing on the dotted line for more of the movie franchise.

Reese previously teased that she would be open to bringing the movie back to life back in 2015 and admitted that she felt the time would be right to revisit the character and see what she’s doing now.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Confirming that a number have writers have come up with ideas over the years, Reese told E! News two years ago, “I actually think it’s kind of great right now, because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women.”

“I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office—like president!” Witherspoon then continued at the time, though it’s not yet been revealed what Legally Blonde 3 will be about.