Mariah Carey Flaunts Weight Loss After Revealing Unusual Beauty Secret

The singer reportedly lost more than 30 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in October 2017.

Mariah Carey flaunted her dramatic weight loss in a body-hugging black dress while being photographed leaving the set of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show on June 6.

Mariah has regained her sleek physique after reportedly losing 30 pounds following gastric sleeve surgery, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Carey looks healthy and happy after recently revealing she suffers from low self-esteem, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and has an unusual beauty secret.

Gained 70 Pounds While Pregnant

In 2011, Carey gained 70 pounds during her pregnancy and painstakingly lost the weight with a low-calorie diet and rigorous exercise.

The curvy 5-foot-8 Grammy winner said staying slim is a constant battle because she’s big-boned, loves to eat, and hates to exercise. “I’m a big-boned girl, I’m tall, so I always weigh more,” Mariah said.

Despite her vast wealth and worldwide fame, Carey says she has always suffered from low self-esteem, stemming from her unstable childhood and biracial background. “I have very low self-esteem,” she told TheGuardian.

Mariah also revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001. The music icon said enormous fame can sometimes drive people to psychological breakdowns. “There is a price to pay for living a public life,” she said.

Mariah raised eyebrows by revealing that one of her beauty secrets is to bathe in milk. While the idea sounds odd, legend has it that Cleopatra bathed in donkey milk to keep her skin smooth and supple.

Science suggests there are some benefits to a milk bath because the lactic acid in milk can exfoliate and soften skin, according to Bustle. That said, there are cheaper and neater ways to keep your skin soft (i.e., lotion).

At age 48, Carey looks slimmer and fitter than ever. Like many people, Carey’s weight has fluctuated over the years, during which she was fat-shamed by internet trolls.

Staying slim does get a bit harder with age because your metabolism slows down and people tend to be less active as they get older, but you can combat this by being eating a little less or exercising a little more.

After weathering two divorces (from music producer Tommy Mottola and actor Nick Cannon) and several high-profile breakdowns, Mariah Carey is looking and feeling better than ever.

Throughout the turmoil she has experienced in her personal life, Mariah says her music saved her during her darkest moments. “I like myself when I record a song and listen back to a bit and feel good about everything,” Carey said. “There’s a sense of accomplishment in the work.”