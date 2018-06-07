Mariah Carey’s 7-Year-Old Son Spent $5,000 On Amazon – And Also Ordered A Dog

Mariah revealed that her & Nick Cannon's son spent thousands on an unsupervised shopping spree.

Mariah Carey is revealing that she’s having to be extra careful when it comes to leaving her technology around the house after her 7-year-old son with ex-husband Nick Cannon spent thousands online without her knowing. Per a report from Entertainment Tonight, Carey opened up about her son’s pricey unsupervised spending habits during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 6 where she confessed that he actually managed to spend $5,000 on Amazon and even ordered a new pet dog.

Describing 7-year-old Moroccan – who is twin brother to sister Monroe – as a “technological genius,” Carey told the story on the late-night show of how he got a hold of her iPad and then began ordering whatever he wanted.

“I have to control them with iPads,” Mariah said of her twins, noting that her son, in particular, can’t be trusted with technology because “he charged $5,000 on Amazon. Yeah, he did!”

Carey then revealed that in addition to the multiple thousands he spent online at Amazon, he then somehow managed to order a pet dog while Carey’s former husband was watching them.

“The other night apparently he was with Nick and he ordered a dog,” Carey told Kimmel of her 7-year-old’s out of control spending habits. “They called [Nick] and they were like, ‘Your dog is ready.'”

“He was like, ‘I didn’t order any d**n dog!'” Mariah then admitted of the former America’s Got Talent host’s response to the pet his son ordered without his parents’ permission.

Carey admitted that they then canceled the dog order after finding out about Moroccan’s pet order.

“We have enough dogs! The dog’s been canceled,” Mariah – who Celebrity Net Worth claims is worth a whopping $520 million – said of how they pulled the plug on his hopes to have another pet, despite already having more than one dog and a fish.

But while the star and her ex appear to make it so their kids don’t get everything they want, Mariah has previously opened up about the twins’ love of the finer things in life and their pricey requests for Christmas gifts.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Five years ago in 2013, The Mirror reported that the “We Belong Together” singer confessed that Monroe – who was then just 2-years-old at the time – actually wanted jewelry and diamonds for Christmas that year.

“[She wants my] necklace, my diamonds,” Carey said of her young daughter when asked by Access Hollywood what her kids were asking for the holiday celebration.

Mariah said that she then tried to explain how hard she worked to be able to afford such luxuries. “I said, ‘This is mommy’s. You know who bought this for mommy? Mommy. You know how long it took mommy to get it? A really, really long time,'” the singer revealed.

The star then confessed that she likes to give her twins presents every now and again, but tries not to spoil them with too much, particularly around the holidays.

“I want to do presents for the kids, but I don’t want to do an enormity of presents,” Mariah said at the time of how she and Nick were trying not to do too much when it came to getting them Christmas presents.

“I don’t think that they’re going to get it [and] understand what it means this year,” the singer continued of her more understated gift-giving plans. “They need to appreciate one or two or three gifts.”