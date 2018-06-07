Beyonce And Jay-Z Tease Fans With Vow Renewal Pic During First Show Of ‘On The Run II’ Tour

Beyonce and Jay-Z just dropped a major hint to their fans that they renewed their wedding vows during their On the Run Tour II kickoff show on June 6 in Cardiff, U.K. In a sweet photo, the singing superstars can be seen on a screen in all-white attire joined by 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 11-month-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Fans speculated that the photo was indeed a pic from a vow renewal ceremony although this has not been confirmed by the couple. The message “THIS IS REAL LOVE” was projected during the film as the couple sang their 2009 duet “Young Forever.” Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrated their 10-year anniversary on April 4.

Before the couple shared the footage of the ceremony, photos of the pair holding two babies were shared. Alongside the pics were the words “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL” and “LOVE NEVER CHANGES.” The photos that accompanied the quotes were reportedly not the 1-year-old twins of the couple. “At the end of the show, the Carter babies were included in a family collage [however] the babies in the film clip at the beginning were not their children,” a source remarked to People Magazine.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z renewed their vows together with Blue and The Twins ❤️ ????#OTRII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/MlPnV8lo0L — On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018

Beyonce and Jay-Z announced the tour via social media in March 2018. The tour includes 15 European cities and 29 North American performances. It is a family affair as the couple is bringing all three of their children aboard for the experience. People Magazine reported that the couple feels that at this point in their lives, this situation works best for their family unit. The source remarked, “It took a lot of work to make this [joint tour] happen. It’s the best choice for their family.”

Jay-Z recently admitted to David Letterman that he had put in a lot of “work” to get the couple’s relationship back on track after rumored infidelity, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. “Much like you, I have a beautiful wife who was understanding and who knew that I’m not the worst of what I’ve done and who did the hard work of going to therapy and really, we love each other. We really put in the work,” Jay-Z said, referencing his wife, Beyonce. “For years, this music that I’m making now is a result of things that happened already. Like you, I like to believe that we’re in a better place today but still working and communicating and growing. I’m proud of the father and the husband that I am today because of all the work that was done.”