Sofia Richie Is All Smiles During Dinner Date With Scott Disick And His Kids

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick recently used the paparazzi — and Scott’s three adorable kids — to prove that their relationship is stronger than ever. Sofia, the daughter of singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, looks like the cat that got the cream in recent photos snapped outside a Hollywood hotspot. However, Scott doesn’t look nearly as happy about being photographed with his girlfriend.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail published photos of Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 35, outside the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California. The couple was there with the three children Disick had with his ex, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian. The group reportedly enjoyed dinner together, and it looks like most of them had a good time. Sofia and the kids — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3 — were all spotted grinning and looking animated. However, Disick didn’t crack a smile as they walked past the paparazzi.

Sofia Richie was dressed in a casual but cool all-black ensemble that consisted of leggings, a tight tank top, a baggy windbreaker, and shiny heeled booties. Instead of a purse or handbag, she carried a silver backpack. Scott Disick also opted to wear a comfortable outfit for the family outing. The playboy entrepreneur dressed down in a pair of gray cargo pants, white athletic shoes, and a blue long-sleeved T-shirt.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie take his three kids to dinner at Nobu in Malibu after split reports https://t.co/cwM4Dxxlfk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 7, 2018

The photos of Sofia Richie smiling at photographers were published one day after an insider told Radar Online that the model just can’t quit Scott Disick because she’s “addicted to fame” and “can’t stand being irrelevant.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie did not remain silent for long when rumors surfaced that she and Scott Disick were no longer together. Reports about the couple calling it quits began circulating last week after the Daily Mail published photos of Disick placing his arm around a blonde “mystery woman” at Kanye West’s album release party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Richie was in Malibu at the time, and a source told TMZ that Disick was telling fellow partygoers that he and the teen were no longer an item.

However, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick both used social media to shut down the rumors about their relationship’s demise. Scott’s response to the breakup reports was to take on one of the outlets that first alleged that Sofia had dumped him. According to Cosmopolitan, he took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the TMZ story about the split that apparently didn’t happen, and he gave it a caption that read, “We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.”

Sofia’s response to the split speculation was more romantic. She decided to share an intimate Instagram photo that was snapped on a private plane. In the image, she’s sharing a passionate kiss with Disick while sitting in his lap.

My❤️ A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Mar 26, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

There’s now more than enough evidence to prove that the couple is still going strong, but only time will tell if Sofia and Scott’s relationship can survive the rampant rumors about their romance and the amount of attention it attracts from the tabloids and the paparazzi.