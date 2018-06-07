Britney Spears Shares New Bikini Photo While Spending Time With Her Son

Britney posted a sweet family vacation photo to Instagram while showing off her amazing body.

Britney Spears is showing off her bikini in a sweet new family photo she shared with her son, 12-year-old Sean Preston. Taking to Instagram on June 6, The Sun reports that Spears posted a snap showing her sporting a fun bikini as she lay on a sun lounger while next to her youngest son during a family vacation to Miami.

In the photo Britney shared with her close to 20 million followers on the social media site, she could be seen showing off her incredibly toned body – including her flat stomach – in a fun blue leopard print string bikini.

The snap showed the pop superstar – who will be heading across the globe for her huge “Piece of Me” world tour this summer – shielding herself from the Florida sun with a pair of sunglasses and a big floppy sunhat as they posed by the pool.

Britney and Sean could be seen happily smiling for the camera in the new family photo she shared this week, which showed them sharing a lounger together as they got in a little R&R while in the sunshine state.

Spears then shared her sweet nickname for her youngest born son with former husband Kevin Federline in the picture’s caption, shortly after Us Weekly reported that the dancer is looking for more child support from his ex-wife.

“Me and Pres having a chill day at our favorite spot in Miami!” Britney captioned the photo, adding a number of different emojis to her message, including a cherry, a bikini, several flowers, and even a mouse.

Britney’s nickname of “Pres” for her son – who is older brother to 11-year-old Jayden James – appears to be taken from his middle name of Preston.

The family vacation photo Britney proudly posted for her fans to see comes shortly after Inquisitr revealed that she shared an adorable picture enjoying dinner with both her boys. Hew newest photo already has more than 525,000 likes in the first 12 hours since she shared it on social media site this week.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the snap Britney uploaded to her account came shortly after photos hit the web of the “Hold It Against Me” singer suffering a bit of a wardrobe malfunction while wearing the same printed bikini on a jet ski.

Spears latest snap with her son comes shortly after the mom of two opened up about motherhood in a candid interview, as she revealed that her two boys love to play tackle football which leaves her pretty worried for Jayden.

“[Sean Preston] plays football,” Britney told People last month. “It’s so funny because he’s kind of tiny so I worry about them being out there with all their gear and all that kind of stuff ’cause they actually tackle each other.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Spears then added that she still continues to think of her youngest son as being like her baby. “To me, he’s still a baby,” Britney confessed of the 11-year-old, “so I’m like ‘Please stop!'”

She then continued that both of her children are “such sweethearts” before adding, “I love them to death. It’s the greatest gift being a mother.”