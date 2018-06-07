Ashley Iaconetti Says She’s Ready For Babies With ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Boyfriend Jared Haibon

The slow-moving couple has no timeline for their relationship, except when it comes to babies.

Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon took three years to finally get together, and now it sounds like they’ll take another three years to have kids—at the most. In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Bachelor in Paradise stars insist they don’t have a “timeline” for their milestone relationship moments, but 30-year-old Ashley does have a definite plan for future kids.

“I just keep saying that the timeline I have given him is that, like, I need to be 33 when we start trying to have kids. So it’s gotta happen before then,” Ashley told Us.

When Jared joked that that gives him three years before Ashley reaches that age, the Bachelor in Paradise beauty replied, “He better not be stalling that long!”

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met in 2015 on The Bachelor summertime spinoff Bachelor in Paradise. While Ashley had been smitten with Jared all along, it took him a little time to come around. Now, the couple will try to remain level-headed as they plan their future together.

Iaconetti told Us Weekly that while she is with Haibon all of the time, moving in together “is like over six months down the road.”

And while their Instagram official romance is still new, Haibon told the magazine one of his favorite things about the relationship is that they’ve known each other so long and are so comfortable with each other.

“And yet, for me, I have this puppy love towards her that’s amazing,” Jared said.

Haibon also told People that although there’s no set timeline for a wedding to Iaconetti, he has no problem calling her his wife.

“I think we just both see each other as lifelong partners, so it’s not scary, for me personally, to call her my future wife,” Jared revealed.

It has only been a few weeks since Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shocked fans by announcing that they are dating and in love. The couple made their relationship reveal on Iaconetti’s show, The Story Of Us. Now, fans hope to see their love story continues on camera, perhaps with a future beachy Bachelor in Paradise wedding.

Past BiP couples who’ve tied the knot in front of ABC’s cameras include Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. Both of those couples have welcomed babies too, so if Ashley and Jared get in on that game soon enough, we’re looking at some adorable Paradise playdates.

You can see Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon talking about their relationship in the video below.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC this summer.