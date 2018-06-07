Twitter Can’t Get Over Carrie Underwood’s Legs At The 2018 CMT Awards

Social media was floored as Carrie showed off her legs on the red carpet & on stage.

Carrie Underwood’s legs may have stolen the show at the 2018 CMT Awards on June 6. As reported by PopCulture.com, Twitter was abuzz with comments about the star’s seriously toned legs as she hit the red carpet for the Nashville event as fans just couldn’t stop gushing over how good the star – and her famous legs – looked.

Twitter was flooded with comments about the star’s legs – which have become pretty famous over the years – as many joked that Carrie’s stems were their leg goals.

“My forever life goal is @carrieunderwood legs. #CMTAwards,” one fan wrote on June 6 according to the site, while another tweeted after seeing Underwood walk the red carpet in Nashville, “I want Carrie Underwood’s legs.”

Another then asked for the star’s vocal talents in addition to her insanely toned legs, writing, “Carrie Underwood can I have ur voice and ur legs pls.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, the event saw the first time Carrie had walked the red carpet at a big event since she fell outside her home in November, resulting in a broken wrist and multiple stitches in her face.

Underwood looked happy and healthy as she returned to the red carpet, walking and posing for photographs both solo and with her husband of almost eight years, Mike Fisher.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Carrie showed off her legs in multiple gorgeous outfits during the country music video awards ceremony, first walking the red carpet in an embellished yellow mini-dress with a deep plunge that showed off all her hard work in the gym.

The “Blown Away” singer then swapped into another leg showcasing outfit to perform her latest single “Cry Pretty” on the award show, opting for a long sleeved black bodysuit with a mesh skirt when she took to the stage.

As reported by E! News, she then covered up her world-famous legs for her third outfit of the night, opting for a fun full-sequin jumpsuit while sitting with her husband in the audience.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

As Underwood revealed to E! News last year, she works hard in the gym to keep her legs in shape.

Carrie told the site in 2017 that she prefers to target her legs as her dominant muscle group when working out, as she revealed that her go-to moves include exercises that will strengthen and tone her pins.

“I do a lot of squats, I do a lot of lunges, I do a lot of curtsy lunges,” Carrie revealed of her go-to leg workouts. “I do a lot of goblet squats, I use the leg press machine.”

But while her legs may be the biggest winners of the CMT Awards, Underwood also added to her trophy case by taking home the award for Female Video of the Year for her music video for the Super Bowl track “The Champion” featuring rapper Ludacris.

One Country notes that Carrie’s latest CMT Awards win puts her career total at 18 – extending her lead as the most awarded artist in the history of the award show.