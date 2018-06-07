Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Reveals Huge Baby Bump In A String Bikini Days Before Due Date

Heavily pregnant Candice is revealing her bare baby bump in a skimpy bikini.

Pregnant Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is showing off her huge baby bump in another tiny bikini just days before she’s expected to give birth to her second child. Daily Mail published new photos of the stunning model enjoying some time at the beach this week, where her huge baby bump was on full display in a tiny light blue bikini.

The outlet shared new photos of Candice enjoying some downtime at the beach in Brazil on June 5, where she was snapped enjoying a dip in the ocean and some fun on the sand while proudly revealing her growing middle in the skimpy bikini.

But despite being heavily pregnant with her second child, Candice was still rocking a seriously toned body, as her arms and legs continued to be runway-ready.

In one particularly sweet snap posted by the site this week, Swanepoel could be seen cradling her bare bump as she looked down and smiled at her midsection, which was looking almost fit to pop.

Candice, who’s one of the most recognisable Victoria’s Secret angels, was joined during her beach trip by her fiance Hermann Nicoli and her son 2-year-old Anaca.

Though Swanepoel and Nicoli haven’t officially confirmed when their second baby is due, Daily Mail reported on June 7 that the star is now just days away from her due date.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the latest round of stunning candid bikini snaps come shortly after Swanepoel was snapped by photographers in another skimpy bikini during her Brazilian vacation with her growing family.

The star was first photographed with her bump on display over the weekend while spending some time in Espirito Santo, Brazil, where Candice was sporting a red and white polka dot bikini that also showed off her bare baby bump.

Candice also showed off her seriously impressive pregnant bikini body on Instagram on June 3, sharing a particularly sweet snap with her followers showing herself in a black bikini while playing with her son.

Daily Mail noted that the model then showed off another stunning photo from her recent vacation with her family, which showed her body in profile as the sun set on the beach.

The gorgeous photo shows pregnant Swanepoel taking a step into the ocean with her bump while wearing a bikini before reaching up to touch her hair.

Vogue reports that Candice and her fiancé Hermann announced the exciting news that they’re expecting their second child together back in December.

Sharing the exciting news with her Instagram followers on December 15, Swanepoel shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her growing bump in a flowy green dress.

The star then captioned the adorable pregnancy announcement photo by admitting that “Christmas came early…” with a pregnant lady and an angel emoji before then adding the hashtag #2.