Jinger Duggar Marks 34 Weeks Of Pregnancy With Fresh And Fruity Baby Bump Photo

Jinger Duggar’s baby girl is now the size of a popular fruit salad ingredient. The Counting On star has about six weeks of pregnancy left to go, and her last two baby bump updates seem to be hinting that she doesn’t want her friends and family members flooding her hospital room with the usual balloon bouquets and floral arrangements when her baby finally arrives. Instead, her loved ones might want to seriously consider getting her a few edible arrangements to munch on while she recovers from giving birth.

Jinger Duggar, 24, had fruit on the brain when she shared her latest pregnancy update. On Wednesday, the mom-to-be took to Instagram to give fans one of their last looks at her growing baby bump. In the snapshot, she’s standing in front of the chalkboard that she’s been using to track her baby’s growth. It says that the Duggar daughter is currently 34 weeks along in her pregnancy, and her unborn child is now the size of a cantaloupe.

All of Jinger Duggar’s Instagram “bumpdates” have compared her baby to fruits and vegetables. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her 31-week pregnancy update said that her baby was as big as a pineapple. According to BabyCenter, there’s about a 3/4 pound difference between a pineapple and a cantaloupe. Jinger’s baby likely weighs around 4 3/4 pounds right now, and she measures in at almost 18 inches long.

According to The Bump, now is the perfect time for Jinger Duggar to start singing songs to her little one; babies can hear their mothers’ voices from the womb at 34 weeks. However, Jinger better have her favorite hymns memorized, because one issue some mothers experience at this point in pregnancy is blurry vision. Another uncomfortable pregnancy symptom Jinger may be struggling with is swollen ankles and feet, so hopefully her husband Jeremy Vuolo has been taking care of her sore tootsies by giving her an occasional foot massage.

As reported by People, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo decided to share the sex of their baby with fans back in April. This was a relief to their many admirers, who had to wait to find out the sexes of two of the most recent additions to the Duggar family; both Joy-Anna Duggar and Jessa Duggar decided to wait until their baby boys were born to share that information with fans.

However, some Duggar fans aren’t satisfied with simply knowing that Jinger and Jeremy are expecting a baby girl. As Jinger’s due date grows near, her Instagram followers are begging her to share some info about the little girl’s name.

“Are you going with ‘J’ names? If so I have a name for you… JULINA,” wrote one fan.

“Are you guys going to reveal her name before she is born or after?” another asked.

Jinger Duggar’s due date is next month, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to learn her little one’s name. Perhaps her baby bump updates will inspire her to pull a Gwyneth Paltrow by naming her daughter after a fruit.