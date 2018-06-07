Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out With Rumored New Boyfriend, Cooke Maroney

Lawrence's rumored new boyfriend, Maroney, works at a high-end contemporary art gallery in New York.

@Jennifer Lawrence was seen with her rumored new boyfriend, Cooke Maroney on a casual date. Lawrence was all smiles as she was seen strolling down the street with Maroney, and at one point the two linked arms together, detailed the Daily Mail.

The two apparently met through Lawrence’s friend Laura Simpson, according to Page Six. Cooke Maroney is an art dealer and New York art gallerist. He’s a director at the Gladstone Gallery that represents some of the best contemporary artists of the time, including Carroll Dunham and Anish Kapoor.

According to a source, “The relationship has been going on a few weeks… But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.”

The couple was seen wearing casual outfits. Lawrence wore a white T-shirt, polka dot skirt, and leather shoes. Maroney also wore a white T-shirt, greenish-tan pants with some Vans shoes. Lawrence also looked like she wasn’t wearing any makeup.

According to People, Maroney has also worked for Gagosian Gallery, which is another contemporary art gallery that’s well-known with locations worldwide. Also, Maroney is often at “high-end art openings” in New York City. Page Sixadded that Maroney is 33-years-old, and that the two apparently just met last month.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer looks giddy on date with new art buff beau https://t.co/GISeAjUkiS pic.twitter.com/SDih4lOqQi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 7, 2018

For now, reps for both Lawrence and Aronofsky have declined to comment on their potential relationship status. It’s not unusual for Lawrence to keep a low profile with her relationships, considering she did the same with ex-Aronofsky.

Back in November 2017, Lawrence split up from her ex-boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky. At the time, Lawrence was 27-years-old while Aronofsky was 49-years-old. The two cited the end of the relationship was due to being “at different places in their lives.” However, it appears that Lawrence and Aronofsky have remained good friends. The two dated for about a year, but only had their first public debut during the Venice Film Festival photocall of mother!, according to People. By then, the two had been dating for nearly a year.

When Lawrence was asked about her friendship with ex-Aronofsky, she admitted in February that she still loves him. She also said that “I’m friends with all my exes, actually… For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt.”

Lawrence had a huge age difference when dating Aronofsky, and Maroney is much closer to her in age.