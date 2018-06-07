Deion Sanders Thinks Dallas Cowboys Should Re-Sign Dez Bryant

Deion Sanders thinks the Cowboys should apologize to Dez Bryant and re-sign him.

Dez Bryant has been one of the more intriguing stories throughout the NFL offseason thus far. He was released earlier this offseason by the Dallas Cowboys and is still waiting for a team to sign him. Now, things are getting interesting with the hot takes that the media has about Bryant and where he should sign.

Deion Sanders is the latest media member to chime in with his thoughts on where Bryant should end up, as Bleacher Report shared. Not only are his thoughts the most intriguing that have come out thus far, they also make perfect sense.

“Let’s just apologize and say, ‘Dez, I’m sorry. I made a mistake. Come on back.’ You didn’t know Jason Witten was getting ready to [retire]. You didn’t know this knucklehead [Terrance Williams] was getting ready to do what he did [when he] got out of the car and [ran] out of the Lamborghini. Who leaves the scene of a crime with a Lamborghini? Let bygones be bygones, bring the dude back and let’s move on.”

At this point in time, the Cowboys have some major question marks surrounding their receiving corps. They do not have a true No. 1 target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Bryant may not be a superstar anymore, but he would immediately be the best wide receiver on the roster if the Cowboys were to re-sign him.

Convincing Bryant to return to Dallas might be the hardest part of the entire situation. After being released, Bryant made it clear that he wanted revenge on the Cowboys. He even made a pitch to the rest of the teams in the NFC East to sign him so that he could get that revenge.

DeMarcus Ware doesn't know why Dez Bryant remains without a job https://t.co/pCDBTT7Ti9 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 6, 2018

Last season with the Cowboys, Bryant ended up catching 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. They may not be huge numbers, but they certainly show that he is not “washed up” like some seem to think.

Jerry Jones has always been a huge supporter of Bryant. Bringing him back isn’t likely, but it wouldn’t be the most shocking thing in the world. Dallas could also offer Bryant the chance to compete in the NFC, which is something that he is looking for in free agency.

All of that being said, Sanders’ idea is intriguing, to say the least. Bryant continues to not receive much interest and the Cowboys have a need at wide receiver. Reuniting after the release earlier this offseason makes a lot of sense for both sides.

Expect to hear more about Bryant as the offseason progresses. He is simply too good to not sign a deal at some point ahead of training camp.