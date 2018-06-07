Did Stephen Curry Leave Game 3 Of The NBA Finals To Go To The Bathroom? Many Seem To Think So

The Warriors star took a quick trip to the locker room near the end of the third quarter.

Stephen Curry needed to go, so he went.

Curry was seen heading to the locker room in the waning minutes of the third quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and broadcasters seemed to think that the Golden State Warriors star needed to take a bathroom break. Curry remained in the locker room for the final minutes of the third quarter and was back on the floor by the time the fourth quarter started.

The bathroom break may have served as a chance for Curry to catch his breath in what is one of his worst games in years. Through the third quarter, Curry was just 1-for-13 from the floor including 0-for-8 from behind the three-point arc — all of this coming just one game after Curry set the NBA Finals record with nine three-pointers.

Curry couldn’t seem to miss, including one very long three-pointer over Kevin Love as the shot clock expired late in the third quarter.

“About seven seconds on the clock he just kept going backward, I don’t know why, but he just threw it up and I didn’t think it had any chance of going in,” teammate Klay Thompson said (via ESPN). “That was kind of like a dagger shot. It just gave us all the momentum back.”

The Warriors were lifted by 24 first-half points from Kevin Durant in Game 3, but Curry’s absence was certainly noticed.

Many people took to social media to joke about Curry’s apparent bathroom trip.

Others wondered if Curry’s upset stomach was a factor in his off game.

There were some initial fears that Stephen Curry may have suffered an injury, which would have accounted for his off game, but the Warriors star’s return ended that speculation.

There was no official confirmation from the Golden State Warriors whether Stephen Curry indeed left mid-game in Game 3 to use the bathroom.