Demi Lovato Shows Major Cleavage In Sexy Instagram Post

Following a brief three day hiatus from her popular Instagram account, Demi Lovato is back and hotter than ever.

Lovato’s last post on the social media platform came a few days ago, with a photo of herself laying in the bed of her tour bus. But over the past few days, the singer has taken a step back from Instagram after coming under fire for a controversial tweet.

As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, Lovato shared a story on Twitter about a prostitute that she hired for a friend. But the story didn’t end well with the prostitute grabbing her friend’s private area without permission.

Obviously, many people were upset with Lovato, even going as far as calling it “sexual abuse.” But Demi later clapped back at haters on Twitter, hinting that she has been a victim of sexual abuse herself and had no intention of something like that happening to her friend.

“For all of those coming at me [right now], listen to the lyrics of ‘Warrior’ and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me.”

But now that she’s resurfaced on social media, she’s really giving fans something to talk about. In her latest NSFW post, the 25-year-old poses against a white background with her short brown locks covering one of her eyes. She playfully puts her hair near her mouth as she looks in to the camera.

The singer appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the very basic, yet beautiful snapshot. But Lovato leaves little to the imagination with a very low cut and lacy white tank top that just barely covers her while exposing a bit of nipple through the lace.

It comes as no shock that Lovatics are loving Demi’s steamy new post and the photo has already gained a ton of attention in just five hours of being posted. So far, the photo has already amassed over 1.2 million likes as well as 11,000 comments. Many of Lovatos fans gushed over how beautiful the “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer is while others simply used emojis.

“You are getting hotter and hotter every day.”

“You are so beautiful I love you so much,” another fan gushed.

As many of her fans already know, Lovato is currently on the Tell Me You Love Me World Tour in Europe. According to her website, tonight she will perform in Germany and tomorrow in Switzerland. The European leg of the tour will end at the end of June in Italy and in July, Lovato will come back for a few more performances in the States.