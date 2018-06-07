Watch Vegas Golden Knights Vs. Washington Capitals Game 5 Live Stream: NHL Stanley Cup Final, Start Time

The Vegas Golden Knights must win to keep their dreams of becoming the first expansion team to win a Stanley Cup in its first year alive, when they face the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights find themselves in a must-win game on Thursday if they want to keep their dream of defying impossible odds to win the Stanley Cup in their first year of existence, but the Washington Capitals who have been in the NHL since 1974 will be playing for their first Stanley Cup championship, as The Washington Post recounted, when Game Five of the Finals series will live stream from Washington, with the home team up 3-1.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game Five, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The puck drops at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 18,200-seat Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 2. That start time will be 5 p.m. in the Pacific Time Zone.

No Washington D.C, team in any of the four major North American sports has won a championship since 1992, when as Sports Illustrated recalled, the NFL’s Washington Redskins defeated the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl 26. Soccer fans may take exception to that characterization, however, as the Major League Soccer franchise in the nation’s capital, D.C. United, won the most recent of its four MLS Cups in 2004.

Washington Captain Alex Ovechkin, above, is one win away from the first Stanley Cup championship in his Hall of Fame career. Rob Carr / Getty Images

As WTOP TV recalled, when the Redskins won that Super Bowl — the last time a D.C. team that didn’t play soccer won a title — Bill Clinton was campaigning for president, NBC’s Tonight Show debuted a new host named Jay Leno, The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston topped the worldwide box office, and the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $1.05.

For that matter, in January of 1992, the Capitals future Hall of Fame Captain Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 605 goals in his 13-year career as Hockey Reference records, had not yet turned seven years old and was still living in Moscow, Russia, which had only two years earlier been the capital of the Soviet Union.

On Thursday, Ovechkin will play for the first Stanley Cup title of his career, all of which has been spent with the Capitals who selected him with the first overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft.

Ovechkin told NHL.com that he is trying to put the significance of Game Five out of his mind and focus on, “Whatever. Cars. Hotels. You know, Vegas.”

Watch a preview of Game Five in the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals courtesy of the NHL Network in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the potentially series-ending Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game Five, go to NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

However, there is a way for hockey fans to watch the historic Vegas vs. Washington do-or-die Game Five stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Golden Knights-Capitals Game Five live stream for free.

In Canada, fans hoping to watch a live stream, of the Stanley Cup Finals can try the CBC Hockey Night in Canada, or purchase a subscription to Sportsnet Now to watch the NHL Stanley Cup Finals live stream.