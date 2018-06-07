NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Khris Middleton For Lonzo Ball, Luol Deng & Draft Pick, Per ‘The Big Lead’

According to Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks could engage in a trade deal centered on Lonzo Ball and Khris Middleton.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball started to become part of the rumor mill once again after his controversial father, LaVar Ball, blamed the team’s training staff for the injury that kept his son out for 31 games last season. Since the 2017 NBA Draft, most people expect LaVar to be a major distraction in Los Angeles, and in January, when the Lakers struggled to win games, the older ball claimed Coach Luke Walton lost the respect of his players.

As 2018 NBA offseason approaches, it’s intriguing to know if Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson has the plan to get rid of their LaVar problem. With the Lakers entering a pivotal summer, Jason McIntyre of The Big Lead suggested that the team should consider parting ways with Lonzo Ball, and let another team handle his father, LaVar.

“It’s time the Lakers traded Lonzo to get the nuisance that is LaVar Ball away from the franchise. It’s OK to be a fan of Lonzo – as I am – and still think trading him makes sense. Lonzo had a solid rookie year, averaging 10.2 ppg, 7.9 apg and 6.9 rpg. He shot 36 percent from the field and just 30 percent on 3-pointers. He’s going to be an All-Star one day soon. But his dad’s mouth is a problem the franchise doesn’t need. Let him be someone else’s headache.”

Lonzo Ball Clowned By Teammate for Bumping Own Music In Gym https://t.co/3L7k9gBqV2 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 6, 2018

Aside from LaVar Ball being a headache, McIntyre believes that LeBron James, the Lakers top target in the upcoming free agency, doesn’t want to be surrounded by inexperienced players. One of the potential deals McIntyre proposed is the trade that will send Lonzo Ball, Luol Deng, and a 2019 first-round pick to the Milwaukee Bucks for Khris Middleton and Matthew Dellavedova. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

If the suggested scenario becomes a reality, it will help both teams in filling up the needs to improve their roster. For the Lakers, they will be getting rid of two major problems on their team – LaVar Ball and the lucrative contract of Luol Deng. The Lakers will also acquire a point guard who has experienced playing alongside LeBron James. Dellavedova and James played together for three years in the Cleveland Cavaliers where they won one NBA championship title.

Khris Middleton is a reliable scoring wing who could be an important part of the bench if the Lakers succeed to acquire Paul George in free agency. In 82 games last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be receiving a point guard who fits the timeline of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lonzo Ball’s pass-first mentality makes him an incredible backcourt duo with Eric Bledsoe, whose contract is about to expire after next season. Despite absorbing Deng’s contract, they will be getting a first-round pick in return in which they could use to acquire another young and promising talent to bolster their roster.