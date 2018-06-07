Kendall Jenner Is Definitely Single, Despite Reports To The Contrary, According To ‘Gossip Cop’

The celebrity rumor watchdog says that Jenner isn't in a relationship with Anwar Hadid, Ben Simmons, or Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner has been romantically linked to a couple of men recently, but one media outlet is reporting that the highest-paid fashion model in the world is currently “definitely” single. According to celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop, Jenner is “unattached” right now, despite the tabloid reports to the contrary.

TMZ recently reported that Kendall was seen kissing Gigi Hadid’s brother, Anwar, at a CFDA Awards after-party. Other party-goers reportedly told TMZ that Kendall and Anwar were “hanging out” at Socialista New York for most of the night and their time together involved a lot of “kissing, cuddling, and drinking.” Kendall also shared a picture of a tattooed pair of hands with chipped nail polish which belongs to Gigi Hadid’s youngest sibling based on photos taken on the CFDA Awards red carpet. But they also reported that Kendall ended the night alone and returned to her hotel alone. TMZ later updated the story to add that, according to their sources, Kendall is single and not seriously involved with anyone.

The rumor mill has also claimed that the statuesque star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been dating Ben Simmons, a rookie with the Philadelphia 76ers. On May 29, Page Six reported that Simmons and Jenner were spotted at a lunch date at Beverly Hills Hotel. One of their sources also said that the two had gone on a date in Manhattan the previous week with a group of friends at Bowery restaurant Vandal.

A Hollywood Life article alleged that Kendall did not “feel bad” for singer Tinashe who was reportedly dumped by Simmons so that he could date Jenner. But Gossip Cop‘s source asserts that Tinashe and Simmons were not an item when he approached Kendall. There are also some people who are concerned about Nicola Peltz, who some think is still dating Anwar Hadid, but Gossip Cop maintains that Nicola and Anwar have broken up.

Kendall Jenner is dating NBA star Ben Simmons https://t.co/IabZqjVHPb pic.twitter.com/frrQWsub4E — Page Six (@PageSix) May 30, 2018

Kendall’s roster of reported basketball player beaus also includes Detroit Piston Blake Griffin. But, according to Page Six, they stopped seeing each other earlier this year and avoided running into each other at the Coachella Music Festival in April. Interestingly enough, Griffin was recently seen hanging out with Tinashe at Palms Casino Resort. The two were at a party meant to celebrate the club’s owner, Ryan Labbe. Page Six‘s source said that Griffin was at the event to watch the “No Drama” singer perform. They were also reportedly at the same VIP table.

Is this the case of two exes from other relationships bonding over their broken hearts? We’ll probably never know for sure.