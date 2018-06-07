New York Yankees To Shop For Pitching After Losing Jordan Montgomery To Tommy John Surgery

New York Yankees lose Jordan Montgomery to Tommy John surgery, forcing the Yankees to seek out pitching help.

There is news that season-ending elbow surgery for New York Yankees’ starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery will take place this week. It has put the Yankees in a bit of a bind. Due to the timing of Montgomery being lost for the year. the Yankees could be forced to expedite their search for rotational depth.

According to MLB.com, the New York Yankees have placed Jordan Montgomery on the 10-day disabled list because of his injury. Tommy John surgery is next for the 25-year-old left-hander.

The New York Yankees have been without Jordan Montgomery since May 2. Montgomery suffered a flexor strain and was on his way to recovery, however, The Ringer is reporting that the Yankees decided to take all precautions with him. The end result is for the Yankees to have him undergo Tommy John surgery.

Jordan Montgomery went 2-0 with an earned run average of 3.62. His outings with the New York Yankees were limited to six. Montgomery was proving to be a solid option for a questionable Yankees’ pitching rotation.

Jordan Montgomery’s status on the disabled list will eventually be updated. Because he is having Tommy John surgery, he will miss the remainder of the season and likely the start of next year. Once Jordan Montgomery lands on the to the 60-day list he will rest and then start rehabbing his elbow. For now, the Yankees are hoping to bide their time until they can acquire pitching help. The Yankees’ urgency to add a starter has drastically increased.

Texas Rangers’ pitcher Cole Hamels is likely on the New York Yankees’ list of trade targets. John McCoy / Getty Images

The New York Post is reporting that the Yankees are confident with what they have in their rotation, however, the trade rumors suggest something on the contrary. Texas Rangers’ star Cole Hamels is the first pitcher that comes up in various MLB trade rumors involving the Yankees.

Cole Hamels was complimentary about the Yankees during a recent trip to Yankee Stadium, according to the New York Post. Hamels view the Yankees as legitimate playoff contenders.

“The Yankees have a tremendous team. I feel like I have a lot left and I’ve been able to add more pitches and I haven’t had a serious injury.”

Cole Hamels knows a thing or two about serious injuries. According to the Star-Telegraph, Hamels missed two months with a strained right oblique muscle. It cost him severely while adding a reminder that a career could be on the brink fast. As can playing for a chance to win. He likely would not mind a trade to a contending Yankees team.

The Jordan Montgomery news fully starts the Yankees trade-rumor mill, a midseason tradition unlike any other.@rob_schaef: https://t.co/r6RfSVv3S8 — The Ringer (@ringer) June 6, 2018

Cole Hamels fits the New York Yankees well. He is a proven winner who is a free agent at season’s end. With one more sizable contract left to obtain for Cole Hamels, a trade to the Yankees would be ideal.

Jordan Montgomery slated for Tommy John surgery has created a desperate situation for the New York Yankees. Acquiring a starting pitcher will now come at a cost. The trade rumors surrounding the Yankees and Cole Hamels are growing fast. The Yankees could move swiftly.