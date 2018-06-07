Rudy Giuliani ‘An Absolute Pig’ For Stormy Daniels Insults, Michael Avenatti Says — Calls On Trump To Fire Him

After Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani made a series of derogatory remarks about Stormy Daniels, her lawyer Michael Avenatti had a few choice words for the 74-year-old.

Donald Trump must fire his lawyer and spokesperson Rudy Giuliani immediately, after Giuliani made a string of derogatory remarks about adult film star Stormy Daniels on Wednesday, according to Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, speaking in a CNN interview later the same day.

In Giuliani’s remarks, made at a financial conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, and reported by the Inquisitr earlier, he said that the 39-year-old adult industry veteran Daniels is untrustworthy and has “no reputation” due to her profession.

Daniels has filed two lawsuits against Trump and, just on Wednesday, a third lawsuit against Trump’s personal “fixer” Michael Cohen, all stemming from the aftermath of what she says was a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006. But Giuliani in his remarks at the Globe Capital Markets conference said that he believed Daniels was lying about the encounter, and that she had “no degree of credibility” simply because she performs in pornographic videos, according to a CNN account.

“Oh, very credible source! Stormy the porn star,” Giuliani said, with sarcasm, at the conference. “I don’t believe Stormy Daniels. I don’t believe her!… So Stormy, you want to bring a case, let me cross examine you. Because the business you’re in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight.”

Stormy Daniels receives the key to the city in West Hollywood, California, on May 23. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP Images

Giuliani also asserted, according to CNN, that Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, was not capable of suffering damage to her reputation because, as an adult film performer, “she has no reputation. If you’re going to sell your body for money, you just don’t have a reputation.”

Interviewed by Anderson Cooper of CNN later in the day, Avenatti slammed Giuliani as an “absolute pig” and called on Trump to fire him. Trump hired Giuliani to defend him against the Russia collusion investigation on April 19, the New York Times reported.

“Mr. Giuliani is an absolute pig for making those comments. He’s basically stating that women who engage in the adult film industry or other forms of pornography don’t have reputations, they’re not entitled to respect,” Avenatti said in the interview, as transcribed by the Washington Examiner. “I certainly don’t hope we’ve reached a place where Rudy Giuliani is the police that’s going to decide which women deserve respect or not. His comments were piggish, they’re outrageous in today’s day and age.”

Watch Avenatti respond to Giuliani’s remarks in the video below.

“(Giuliani) should be fired immediately, and if the president doesn’t fire him as his personal attorney and condones this behavior, I think it’s disgusting and an outrage,” Avenatti continued, in the interview.

The former mayor has, himself, been married three times — and divorced three times, with his latest divorce proceedings beginning in April of this year, according to a USA Today report. In 2002, Giuliani divorced his second wife, Donna Hanover, announcing that he was leaving her for Judith Nathan at a press conference in 2000 — prior to informing Hanover that he was ending their marriage. Giuliani married Nathan in 2003, and she filed for divorce this year.

In his remarks in Israel, Giuliani claimed that he respects women, but seemed to imply that he respects only “beautiful women… with value,” according to the Daily Mail newspaper. “A woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don’t respect,” he said.

In a Twitter posting earlier on Wednesday, Avenatti called Giuliani a “misogynist” and called his comments “disgusting and a disgrace,” according to the women’s news and lifestyle site Bustle.