Rita Ora Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In Colorful String Bikini On Italy Vacation With Boyfriend Andrew

Singer announces new 'Girls' video in Instagram post featuring her cute suit.

Just days after thrilling fans in Albania with an impressive, high energy performance and a barely-there leotard as Inquisitr reported, Rita Ora is soaking up the sun wearing a colorful string bikini on a beautiful Italian vacation.

According to a Just Jared report, the singer and her boyfriend of over a year, Andrew Watt, hit beaches in Tuscany, Italy. The pair is enjoying a romantic vacation even though they also have some friends with them.

While Ora hit the beach in a tiny multicolored bikini that struggled to contain her voluptuous assets, Watt went shirtless with a pair of blue and red boardshorts as the two held hands, went for a swim, and took a fun boat ride together. On full display was the singer’s toned midriff, strong, shapely legs, and nipped in waist along with plenty of daring cleavage.

She posted a picture of her stunning suit on Instagram and said, “GIRLS video is out!!! My way of celebrating. Also thank you for all the love and support I LOVE YOU!”

Before trying out her multicolored bikini, Ora stunned in a brightly colored tangerine suit that perfectly complimented her new bright hair color, Inquisitr reported.

Despite being under fire for her new single “Girls,” which features Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX, the singer maintains a positive attitude. In the song, Ora discusses her past relationships with women and men, and the LGBTQIA community felt the song was “queer-baiting” solely for the sake of publicity. Overall, the community felt the single presented being bi-sexual in a tone-deaf way that hurt people who face struggles with who they are every day.

Recently, Ora said of the controversy, “I knew people were going to look into it like that. I definitely said it because I can – and it was one of those things where, if I was 50/50… I’m not saying I’m 70/30. I’m 50/50, and I’m not gonna hide it. I’m not hiding what I am, who I am, if I wanna do this, if I wanna do that. That’s just how it’s gonna be.”

Ultimately, she did let fans know she felt sorry if her work made them feel less than, and expressed her desire to help empower them and make them feel proud of who they are at the end of the day. She thanked them for helping her always teaching her how to love herself above all else.

Ora’s exes Rob Kardashian Jr. and Cara Delevigne came to her defense amidst the song’s controversy.