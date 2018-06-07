‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Finale: Colman Domingo Ugly Cried While Watching Episode 8

The 'Fear" actor also dropped hints about what to expect in the mid-season finale

Over the course of the first half of Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, viewers have had to deal with multiple storylines. The first significant storyline in the present day, where Morgan (Lennie James) meets up with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), and then, later, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and her group. The second storyline is set in the past and tells the story of why Alicia’s group ended up hating the Vultures so much.

Along with this secondary storyline, viewers are hoping the question of, “Where is Madison?” will finally be answered in the mid-season finale. Madison (Kim Dickens) has been missing in entirety from the present-day storyline and viewers are worried the character may be dead. Especially considering how much Alicia’s group now hate the Vultures, a group that was waiting for the fall of the Dell Diamond in previous episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

As the mid-season finale episode approaches, one of the actors, Colman Domingo (who plays, Victor Strand), revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he ugly cried when watching the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead. For those who are concerned that Madison is dead, this is a worrying reveal.

“I watched it yesterday in my hotel room and I had an ugly cry.”

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

“There are some disastrous things that will happen,” Domingo continued. “It’s going to be gripping and it’s going to change the course of the show forever.”

But, what does that even mean?

Considering the show has been altered considerably already with the introduction of a huge new cast, the multiple timelines and a crossover from AMC’s companion program, The Walking Dead, it seems like the show has already drastically changed forever.

However, Colman Domingo elaborates further on the mid-season finale episode.

“It’s phenomenal. It is a groundbreaking episode. A lot has been going on with all of the time jumps and now we’re going to come to a culmination of all the reasons why the story had to be told in that way — why Alicia, Luciana, and I are as vicious as we are. All the reasons will come to the light.”

As yet, there is still no real explanation as to how the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead will “change forever.” Which means that fans of the show will just have to tune into the mid-season finale episode to discover for themselves.

Along with this news, Fear‘s showrunners, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, also confirmed in another Entertainment Weekly article that the multiple timelines seen in the first half of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead will culminate in the mid-season finale and will not continue on into the second half of the season.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET with the mid-season finale. AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 8, titled “No One’s Gone.”