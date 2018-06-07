Daughtry Release Catchy New Single ‘Deep End,’ New Album Drops July 27

Five years after its last studio album, the rock band fronted by former 'American Idol' contestant Chris Daughtry has brand new music for fans.

Daughtry unleashed the first single, “Deep End,” from its upcoming fifth studio album, Cage to Rattle, today, and also revealed the new record’s release date.

The Grammy-nominated band — known for top 20 hits like “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” and “Crawling Back to You” — has sold more than 8 million copies of its first four studio records.

New song “Deep End” is a melodic rocker with a very catchy chorus.

In March, Daughtry released what was thought to be the new album’s first single, “Backbone.” Last week, an official music video for the tune was even added on YouTube. In the bare bones clip, frontman Chris Daughtry and his bandmates — bassist Josh Paul, keyboardist Elvio Fernandes, drummer Brandon Maclin, and guitarists Brian Craddock and Josh Steely — are seen in the recording studio and practicing at a rehearsal space.

“We had so much fun recording this song in the studio,” explained Chris about the video on Facebook. “Rather than just tell you, I thought it best to show you.”

In an official press release about the new album, Chris called Cage to Rattle, which will come out July 27 from 19 Recordings/RCA Records, “the most fun yet most challenging album we’ve ever made.”

He continued, “It’s a musical stew we’ve been cooking up for more than two years, and we can’t wait to satisfy the appetites of our amazing fans who’ve been patiently waiting for this record.”

Producer Jacquire King, who has worked with Shania Twain, Niall Horan, and James Bay, was excited to work with Daughtry. “The thought of working with Chris really intrigued me,” he said in the press release. “Undoubtedly, he’s truly a great singer, and we took the opportunity to go on a creative journey with his band to find something new for them. The outcome will showcase new dimension and inspiration that hopefully shows new and old fans the evolution of an artist.”

Talking to Florida’s Herald-Tribune back in February, Chris said, “There’s a lot more guitar on this record, for sure.”

“I think it’s still very different than anything that we’ve done before, but I think it’s a much more mature record than we’ve ever done as far as the songwriting is concerned, as far as the musicianship on the record.”

The multi-platinum band had been recording the new album in between live dates earlier this year. The tour will continue in the U.S. this summer, from July 4 to Sept. 8, with a brief mid-July jaunt in Asia. In October, Daughtry will hit the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Last year, 38-year-old Chris, who made it to the top four on Season 5 of American Idol, was rumored to be joining ABC’s new AI as a judge.

“I never got a phone call about it,” he told the Herald-Tribune. “I had kind of wrapped my head around the idea that [it] would be a really fun thing to do, so I was optimistic about the opportunity. But it never happened.”