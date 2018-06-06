Soap’s Doug Davidson Sounds Off About The State Of ‘The Young And The Restless’ On Twitter, But He Was Hacked

Fans angered by lack of storylines for veteran soap actors.

Some strange tweets about the state of The Young and the Restless storylines came out of soap star Doug Davidson’s Twitter account earlier this week.

While Davidson appeared to wholeheartedly agree with fans’ huge complaints about the storylines, or lack thereof, for Y&R’s veteran actors, it looks like the series of unusual tweets that appeared on his account may have been from a single hacker or a group of hackers.

Davidson’s Twitter account tweeted out a ratings report showing falling numbers for the number one soap opera and then asked fans what they wanted to see for the show. Following those reasonably shocking posts, the account retweeted a lot of negative responses from fans, according to a Daytime Confidential report.

The actor, who’s the show’s longest running, endorsed everything a vocal group of fans has felt for a long time. It almost seemed like it was too good to be true. Eventually, a Twitter account named Soap Opera News reached out and suggested perhaps the account had been hacked and recommended a password change.

Doug Davidson responded with some follow-up tweets. Davidson wrote, “Thanks, guys. Done. Hopefully that should fix it.” In another tweet, he said, “I think we’re good now. I hope. Weird though.”

So sorry you were hacked! — Soap Opera News (@SoapOperaNewss) June 6, 2018

I think we’re good now. I hope. Weird though. — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) June 6, 2018

Doug Davidson, who portrays Detective Paul Williams in Genoa City, celebrated his 40th anniversary on the soap. Currently, his character, Paul is married to Christine, who is portrayed by Lauralee Bell, the daughter of the show’s creators William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell.

Through the years, Paul has been a mainstay in Genoa City, and he’s been there even longer than Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Although he initially started out as a bad boy on the show, he’s become one of the city’s finest citizens.

Davidson won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2013 after Paul was forced to kill his son, Ricky (Peter Porte). He’s received four other Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work as Paul on The Young and the Restless.

Given his long and storied history on the show, it’s no surprise at all that fans would love to see Doug Davidson get more airtime on the CBS soap. Seeing him agree with them on Twitter must have been vindication for some of their frustration with Paul’s recent lack of a long-running storyline. However, it’s almost inconceivable that an actor of his status, talent, and tenure would speak out in such a reckless manner. Somebody hacked the account, but it’s back in Doug Davidson’s hands… for now.

