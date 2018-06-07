Orlando Brown Of ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested On Felony Narcotics Charge

This isn't the first time the actor has faced problems with the law

Actor Orlando Brown enjoyed considerable fame and became a teenage heartthrob during his time playing Eddie Thomas on Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007, but once the show ended, so did his time in the spotlight, and the once-beloved actor appears to have plunged into constant encounters with the law since.

E! News recently reported that Brown, 30, was arrested Monday in Las Vegas. Upon being booked the actor was charged with narcotics possession, which is a felony. He was also charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, and drug paraphernalia, which are considered misdemeanor charges.

TMZ reports that Brown was seen by authorities entering a motel considered to be located in a “high drug and prostitution area” by law enforcement and then quickly jumping into a cab upon exiting the motel. Police immediately pulled the cab over, and when the actor refused to cooperate with them, he was put in handcuffs. A bag of drugs allegedly belonging to Brown was discovered and it was later revealed that the drug was in fact meth. A pipe was also discovered.

The Proud Family voice actor’s mugshot visibly displayed his most recent tattoo of that of his former That’s So Raven co-star Raven-Symone’s face on his chest and neck. The actor proudly showed off his new ink all over his social media last month, which went viral on Twitter.

Orlando Brown tattoos Raven Symone's face on his chest pic.twitter.com/L8IkSLdmBB — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) May 29, 2018

Brown’s recent arrest isn’t the first time the actor has had a run-in with the law. TMZ reported last month that the actor was arrested pending an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear in court in March. He was hunted down, not by police, but by a bounty hunter named Lucky and his team, who found him hiding out in a Las Vegas home in a closet and proceeded to arrest him while he was still in his underwear.

The actor’s failure to appear in court stemmed from his arrest in January following an argument with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother in California. E! News reported that neighbors alerted the police following the family dispute, and upon his arrest, police discovered that he had another outstanding arrest warrant from a previous incident that occurred in 2016. At this time, Brown was charged with “battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.”

In early 2016, E! News reported that Brown had been arrested in California after an eyewitness saw the actor and his girlfriend arguing in a police station parking lot. The witness then claimed that Brown hit his girlfriend and that was when the police were notified. Upon his arrest, he was found to have meth in his possession. He was then charged with “domestic battery, obstructing an officer and possession of narcotics.”

People recently reported that the reboot of That’s So Raven by Disney Channel under a new name, Raven’s Home, which saw co-stars Raven-Symone as psychic Raven Baxter and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea Grayson (formerly Daniels) reunited, would not see Brown making an appearance. He was not cast in the first season, most likely due to his criminal record, and will not be seen in the second season, which is set to premiere June 25.