Tristan Thompson Reportedly Bans Khloe Kardashian From His Basketball Games

Tristan Thompson has reportedly decided that he doesn’t want girlfriend Khloe Kardashian at his basketball games. The NBA star allegedly banned Khloe from coming to his upcoming games, because she stresses him out.

According to a June 6 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship is seemingly still on the rocks following his cheating scandal back in April, and things may be more tense than ever.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan Thompson takes his career very seriously, and when he’s feeling stressed seeing Khloe Kardashian at the games only adds to his uneasiness. In addition, players from the other team allegedly love to trash talk Thompson and will often bring up Khloe’s name.

“Tristan told Khloe not to come to his game tonight in Cleveland. He’s stressed out and seeing her at the game would only add to that. Whenever Khloe’s at his games, he can’t focus. [Other] players especially love talk trash to him on the court about her and he’s not needing all these distractions.”

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian in early April when photos and video of him kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Although Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland and stand by her man, insiders claim that the relationship is still very “fragile” at this point, and that Tristan is on the edge when it comes to hearing negativity from other people.

“They’re in this fragile stage where if someone says the wrong thing the other will blow up. He wants to work things out with Khloe. But he wants to focus on that when the [NBA season is] over.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has also allegedly been very suspicious of Tristan Thompson’s recent behavior, which could be another reason he doesn’t want her hanging around the arena. Sources tell Radar that Kardashian believes Thompson could be cheating on her again, and that she is freaking out about him being away from their home at night.

“She thinks it’s possible he’s still cheating. He leaves her and True at the house late, telling Khloe he’s going to the Cavs training facility to practice. He comes back, hours later, smelling all sexy and clean and has no energy,” the insider says.

Fans will now likely be keeping a watchful eye out at the game, as well as on Khloe Kardashian’s social media, to see if she reveals any signs that she is attending Tristan Thompson’s upcoming games.