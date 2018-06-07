George Papadopoulos’ Wife, Simona Mangiante, Wants Donald Trump To Pardon Her Husband

Simona Mangiante is asking the president to pardon her husband, the same man that Donald Trump called ‘a liar.’

Last October, former Donald Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communication with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign. George Papadopoulos was one of the first few people that were indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into election meddling. Reportedly, he has been cooperating with the investigation ever since his guilty plea, and prosecutors have asked a judge to prepare for sentencing. A few months following Papadopoulos’ arrest, as reported by the New York Times, Trump called the former aide “a liar,” and the president said that no one knew the low level volunteer.

In an interview with CNN on The Lead with Jake Tapper on Wednesday, George Papadopoulos’ wife, Simona Mangiante, asked President Donald Trump to grant her husband a pardon.

“George is loyal to the truth, and has been through a lot, and is loyal to his country. He believed in Trump, and I believe in Trump having access to information and awareness now to know that he deserves a pardon. And of course, one of the reasons I want him to pardon is that I love him.”

Reportedly, President Donald Trump has recently been considering giving pardons to dozens of people, though it is unclear if George Papadopoulos is part of his list. Simona Mangiante has been on a media tour this week asking Trump to pardon her husband. As Newsweek documented, Mangiante appeared as guest on Fox News, and she explained to anchor Tucker Carlson why she feels her husband should be pardoned.

“He never colluded with the Russians. He didn’t do anything with Russia…Honestly, I know how…dedicated and committed he was on the Trump campaign. I know he did an excellent job. Because of this incident, his freedom is challenged. I trust and hope and ask the president to pardon him”

The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

….came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

She went on to explain that Papadopoulos’ conversation with a Russian professor was “tantamount to gossip” and nothing more, as reported by Newsweek. The professor referenced is Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese academic with supposed high-level connections to the Russian state.

As documented by the Washington Post, Mifsud sent an email to Papadopoulos that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails.” Shortly thereafter, in an email exchange, Mifsud introduced Papadopoulos to Ivan Timofeev who works closely with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to BBC. This, among other accusations, is what landed George in hot water.

George Papadopoulos' wife Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos: "I trust and hope and ask to President Trump to pardon him." pic.twitter.com/ASYP0RE7Vj — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2018

Cupid works in mysterious ways as it was Joseph Mifsud that, sort of, introduced George to Mangiante. As the Washington Post report documented, Papadopoulos was on LinkedIn when he saw a mutual connection to Joseph, Simona Mangiante. Time will tell if George will have to serve a sentence or if Donald Trump will adhere to Simona’s pleas and pardon the man he once called a liar.