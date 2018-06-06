Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Playfully Joke About Having Kids On Instagram

After weeks of keeping their relationship relatively private from the press, singer Ariana Grande and her new actor boyfriend Pete Davidson are no longer keeping quiet about their relationship. Since revealing their relationship to the public, the two have been slowly showing off their romance on social media little by little. The couple’s latest display of PDA via social media involves the two playfully joking about having kids on Instagram.

Let’s set the scene. As reported by People,Davidson started things off when he posted a picture of himself and actor Brian Tyree Henry on his Instagram page. Davidson captioned the picture, jokingly saying “I’m having his kids,” followed by a squinting face with tongue emoji.

Grande, who was obviously scrolling through her boyfriend’s Instagram feed, got wind of the post and got a kick out it, commenting on the photo saying”I look so good here.” Grande’s witty remark clearly implied that she was the one who would be having Davidson’s kids, not Henry. The couple continued to play comment tag with one another on social media and Davidson, clearly tickled by Grande’s response replied with a sea of drooling emoji faces. This wouldn’t be the couple’s first time flirting with one another over social media as the two have been flirting with one another and posting about their relationship on social media for the last few days.

i’m having his kids ???? A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 5, 2018 at 12:08pm PDT

As previously reported by Inquisitr, over Memorial Day weekend the couple took their relationship to their social media pages. First Grande kicked things off when she posted an adorable photo of her and Davidson to her Insta Stories of the two roasting marshmallows together and making s’mores. Just a few days later, Davidson posted an even cuter photo of the two rocking magic Harry Potter gear on his Instagram page.

As it was reported by People, Davidson posted a photo of the couple standing side by side wearing matching Hogwarts robes. The couple each accessorized their Harry Potter gear individually, Grande with her signature ponytail and Davidson donning a baseball cap that looks to say, “I love you.” Davidson captioned the image with a Harry Potter reference saying, “the chamber of secrets has been opened…”

Grande was also spotted supporting her man, when the 24-year-old SNL actor opened up for fellow funny man, comedian Dave Chapelle over the weekend of June 2, as it was previously reported by Inquisitr. Grande was spotted prior to and after Davidson’s set and attempted to sit inconspicuously in the audience with her security team during her beau’s performance at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Comedian Wil Sylvince, who was on stage before the SNL star, was snapped a photo with the couple outing Grande’s surprise appearance in support of her boyfriend.

From the looks of the couple’s social media pages, it looks as if the couple has no plans on toning down the PDA and are happily enjoying their time together. While Davidson is currently on hiatus from SNL, Grande is currently promoting her single, “No Tears Left To Cry,” off her forthcoming album “Sweetener”, set to drop in August of 2018.