Britney Spears Dons Teeny Teal Bikini In Miami

Britney Spears is once again showing off her fabulous figure on a recent getaway.

As fans of the singer know, Spears can often be seen posting photos of her trim figure on her highly followed Instagram account. Just a few days ago, the Inquisitr reported that Spears shared a photo of herself wearing an iridescent white corset top paired with a pair of barely-there black underwear. Past photos and videos have also showed Britney’s toned body during workouts. Clearly, she’s proud of all the hard work that she seems to be putting in at the gym and is showing off the results.

And recently, the 36-year-old was seen in Miami, rocking an itty bitty bikini. In the photos posted by TMZ, Spears can be seen in a blue leopard print bikini as she enjoyed some jet ski time during her trip. In one of the photo, Spears’ bikini bottoms are tucked into her derriere, giving everyone a glimpse of her flawless hindquarters.

Over her swimsuit, Spears wears a sheer white coverup and a life jacket, with her hair in a messy bun on the top of her head along with a pair of reflective sunglasses to complete the beach look. Noticeably absent from the photos is Britney’s boyfriend, model Sam Asghari.

And prior to her Miami getaway, the last thing posted to the pop star’s Instagram was a video of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, showing off their basketball skills on what appears to be an outdoor hoop at their home.

New pictures of Britney Spears in Miami today!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fHAmGf6OH8 — Absolute Britney (@absolutebritney) June 6, 2018

In the sweet video, Spears plays cheerleader, saying “go baby” as both of her sons alternate taking shots on the hoop. The video is set to music and both the the boys sink all of their shots. Perhaps there is a basketball career in one or both of their futures? But for now, they’re just boys being boys.

Spears’ video of her sons was posted two days ago and her fans have already shown a huge response to it with over 842,000 views as well as 1,100 likes. Many fans took to the video to let Britney know that she is doing a great job as a mother while countless other fans just couldn’t get over how big her boys have gotten.

“They got you and Jamie Lynn’s Genes natural basketball players.”

Let’s play ???? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 4, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

“You can tell she loves being a mom and that she’ll always put them first,” another fan gushed.

“Think this is the happiest Britney has ever been,” another fan suggested.

And with summer just around the corner, it’s probably only a matter of time until fans are treated to another glimpse of Britney’s amazing bikini body.