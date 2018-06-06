Carrie Underwood Preps For The CMT Awards With This Beauty Trick

Carrie Underwood is getting ready for the CMT Country Music Awards and she shared her beauty routine with her fans.

There is no doubt that Carrie Underwood is healthy and gorgeous, but she does have a few tricks up her sleeve to help with that. She is putting those tricks to the test as she gets ready for the 2018 CMT Awards on Wednesday, June 6. Country music stars will be getting their glam on as they go out to celebrate their achievements. The “Before He Cheats” singer took to Instagram to share on how she preps for the special event.

Carrie told her fans that she is trying to fake a good night’s sleep by using a couple of tools that may help with that. Her beauty tricks include some coffee and a couple of eye masks to help with those dark circles that can sometimes show up from lack of sleep. Her Instagram photo reveals exactly how she uses them. She is seen sipping on a cup of coffee with her eye masks on looking all relaxed before the big night. She teased that she will let everyone know how it all works out for her.

The American Idol alum will be showing off the results of her beauty treatments to the world at the CMT Awards. There is no doubt that her dark circles will be magically gone before she hits the red carpet. Carrie always seems to look fabulous. Not only does she have a beauty routine going, but she also keeps herself healthy by going to the gym quite often as seen in photos of her working out.

Underwood told CMT that she will be performing her new hit single, “Cry Pretty,” at the awards tonight and she is excited to tell her story on the stage. She also revealed that this is the place where she feels the most comfortable. She loves this particular stage because it is front and center so that you are really singing more to the fans. She also gave credit to the “hard working fans” that spend their time voting for her and giving her plenty of support.

“I mean, one of the best things about the CMT Music Awards is that they are fan voted. So I know my fans get out and campaign. I see them throwing Twitter parties that are like vote parties. It’s really cool to be nominated for their hard work, and to be recognized.”

The mom of one has been busy with rehearsals all day. She posted a snapshot of herself on stage looking fierce even before she sings in front of an audience. It gave her a chance to promote her athletic clothing line as well. She wore a pair of black Calia By Carrie leggings and a black and white patterned top. She also spiced the outfit up by wearing some strappy heels that she loves so much.

Carrie Underwood is nominated for video of the year, female video of the year, collaborative video of the year, and CMT performance of the year. She has earned it. She has had a rough few months recovering from her accident from last fall, but she is back and better than ever.