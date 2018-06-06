Kate Spade’s Husband, Andy, Calls Her Death A ‘Complete Shock’ With ‘No Warning’

On Wednesday, Andy Spade made his first public comments about his wife's apparent suicide, issuing a statement through the 'New York Times.'

Andy Spade, the husband of the late designer Kate Spade, made his first public comments on his wife’s apparent suicide on Wednesday, one day after her unfortunate passing.

According to a report from the New York Times, Andy Spade related how his wife had dealt with anxiety at various times during their relationship, but it was only six years ago when Kate had “serious bouts” of depression. Prior to her death, the handbag designer had been dealing with her condition by taking medication and by seeing a private doctor.

“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this,” Andy Spade said, in a statement issued to the New York Times.

“It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

He also recalled that there were no signs that Kate was planning to take her own life during the last time they had spoken.

“We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this.”

Kate and Andy Spade were married in 1994, one year after the couple launched the Kate Spade brand, but in the aftermath of Kate’s death, multiple reports suggested that the couple had been going through marital difficulties in recent months. Earlier on Wednesday, TMZ reported that Kate was depressed because Andy had allegedly moved out to a nearby apartment and wanted a divorce against her wishes.

From the archives: How Kate and Andy Spade built a multimillion-dollar business https://t.co/CC6xqOjKbP — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 5, 2018

In his statement, Andy Spade confirmed that he had indeed moved out slightly less than a year ago and that he and Kate were unofficially separated, but denied the rumors that he was planning to file for divorce. The reasons for the alleged marital problems were not discussed in Andy’s statement, but Kate’s brother, Earl Brosnahan, and Elyce Arons, who was a business partner to Kate in both her main brand and the newer Frances Valentine brand, both told the New York Times that they were aware of the Spadeses’ marital issues and Kate’s depression.

In a separate report, TMZ claimed that Andy told police officers investigating into his wife’s death that Kate had been “drinking a lot” and was concerned not only about their separation, but also business problems. Andy’s statement denied that there were any alcohol, substance abuse, or business problems, and stressed that he and Kate were focused on the business side of things and on co-parenting their daughter, Frances Beatrix “Bea” Spade.

Following her death, Kate Spade’s apparent suicide note was cited by multiple publications, including Page Six, which wrote that the letter was addressed to Bea, with the message that she shouldn’t feel guilty and should “ask [her] dad” about the reasons why she wanted to commit suicide. Andy Spade said that he was “appalled” that the note was “heartlessly shared with the media,” and that neither he nor any of Kate’s other relatives had directly been given access to the letter.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.